Tuesday TV Tips: Passengers, keep your feet off the dashboard urges Grainne who had every bone in her face broken

Eco Eye

RTÉ One, 7pm

Duncan Stewart explores what it would mean for Ireland's agricultural system to pay for its fair share in climate change targets

Crash Scene Investigates

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Grainne Kealy, pictured here at the World Day of Remembrance launch ceremony in November. Picture: Keith Arkins Media

The story of Galway nightclub worker Grainne, who broke every bone in her face at the age of 22 after her boyfriend's car hit black ice. Grainne was 22 years old, living in Galway and working in a nightclub. Driving home with her boyfriend one night they hit black ice. Their jeep slid into a ditch triggering the airbag. Grainne had her feet up on the dashboard. The airbag forced Grainne’s knees straight into her face. She broke every bone in her face and had a cerebrospinal fluid leak in her brain.

Grainne has urged people to think of her story and keep their feet off the dashboard: "Try remember to keep your feet OFF the dashboard please 🙏 It's scary how many people I still see doing it. You really have no idea how dangerous it can be. Please don't make the same mistake I did. #luckytobehere #feetoffthedashboard."

The Style Counsellors

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Fizza Rasheed gets help from the Style Counsellors

Fizza Rasheed, 36, is an ear nose and throat surgeon at Temple Street Children’s Hospital. She married Umer in Pakistan in 2018 and then moved back here a few weeks later. Due to Covid restrictions, she hasn’t been able to see him in person for quite some time. Now he’s moving to Ireland and as she spends most of her days in scrubs she wants help with her look.

Radio

Naomh Bríd — Muire na Gael, R na G, 3pm: Exploring the folklore and the traditions surrounding St Brigid on her feast day.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Irish composer and electronic music trailblazer, Roger Doyle, discusses new album Finnegan’s Wake, and features contributions from Olwen Fouéré, Derbhle Crotty, Aidan Gillen, and Barry McGovern.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Back into the RTÉ sessions archives with Dan Hegarty: A 1990 Fanning Session from Cork band The Devlins foreshadowed their American success, while a 2013 Studio 8 performance was Northern singer-songwriter SOAK’s first trip to RTÉ.