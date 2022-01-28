Movie review: Flag Day is a slow-burning drama charting an absent father's impact

★★★★☆

Flag Day (15A) is based on a memoir by Jennifer Vogel (Dylan Penn), in which she documents her complex relationship with her father, John (Sean Penn), and which opens with the FBI informing Jennifer that her father has recently laundered more than $50,000 in counterfeit bills, and has printed off $22 million more.

Jennifer is surprised but not entirely shocked: a self-styed ‘entrepreneur’, John is a life-long schemer and grifter, an absent father who could always charm his way back into Jennifer’s affections, until finally, he broke one promise too many.

Adapted by Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, and directed by Sean Penn, Flag Day is a slow-burning drama that charts the impact of John’s ‘feckless and impulsive’ personality on Jennifer’s life, from the first time he abandons his home when she is a young child to when, as an older teenager, and then an adult woman, she gradually begins to harden her heart against his self-aggrandizing spiel.

It’s a heart-rending account of the emotional equivalent of Chinese water torture, and one given an added dimension by the casting of the real-life daughter and father Dylan and Sean Penn opposite one another: there’s a languid intimacy in play, an unmistakable authenticity to the father-daughter relationship that freights the more intense moments of betrayal with all manner of unspoken conflict.

Some of Jennifer’s voiceover commentary is unnecessarily prolix as it seeks to romanticise her father’s absences, but for the most part, Sean Penn directs with subtle touch, allowing the dynamics of the complicated relationship to drive the story on to its cathartic climax.

(streaming release)