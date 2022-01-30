Sunday TV Tips: Smother and Weekend at Bernie's this evening

Irish drama Smother on RTÉ One and 1989 dark comedy Weekend at Bernie's on Virgin Media One
Irish drama Smother; and 1989 dark comedy Weekend at Bernie's in which aspiring accountants discover their boss has been murdered and set out to convince everyone he is still alive

Sun, 30 Jan, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Smother

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Smother: In the aftermath of the birthday party, the family is in disarray, with Elaine insisting she has been set up
In the aftermath of the birthday party, the family is in disarray. Elaine insists she has been set up but fingers are being pointed in every direction. Val’s sights remain firmly set on Finn, but Jenny is beginning to see him as a person she can really count on. And when a saviour emerges from the most unexpected quarter, even Val has to recognise that she may have been following the wrong lead all along.

Weekend at Bernie's

Virgin Media One, 11.45pm

Weekend at Bernie's, 1989 comedy starring Andrew McCarthy and Jonathan Silverman as young insurance corporation employees who discover that their boss, Bernie, is dead, after arriving at his house
Two aspiring accountants discover their boss has been murdered and set out to convince everyone he is still alive. Slapstick comedy, starring Andrew McCarthy and Jonathan Silverman

Sport

GAA: Division 1, round 1: Mayo v Donegal, 1.15pm; Tyrone v Monaghan, 3.30pm, TG4 

Radio

Supercharged with Anna Geary, RTÉ 1, 6pm: Anna Geary hosts a live, six-part health and wellbeing series that seeks to debunk fitness myths and address the post-Covid health situation in Ireland.

, LyricFM, 6pm: Why London Cannot Keep Its Fools At Home: A look at the many lives of Dublin’s Smock Alley Theatre, from a social venue in the days of the British Empire to a jewel of Irish theatre today.

, RTÉ 2XM, 8pm: Aidan Kelly continues his series of pop-music crash courses with a look at the broader development of the alternative rock movement of the late 80s and early 90s.

