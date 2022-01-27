Veteran performer and comedy writer Barry Cryer dies aged 86

'Wherever Barry went he brought laughter with him – even to memorial services.'
Veteran performer and comedy writer Barry Cryer dies aged 86

Barry Cryer arrives at the The Oldie of the Year Awards in 2021 (PA)

Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 10:37
Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Veteran comedy writer and performer Barry Cryer has died aged 86.

During his seven-decade career, Cryer appeared on stage, screen and radio and penned jokes for countless household names.

He had a long-running partnership with David Frost, with their collaborations including The Frost Report on the BBC.

Barry Cryer with Roy Hudd and Ronnie Corbett in 2009 (PA)

The UK-born performer was also a panellist on BBC Radio 4’s I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue for more than four decades.

He wrote for legends of British comedy, including Ronnie Barker, Ronnie Corbett, Billy Connelly and Tommy Cooper.

In 2018, he was handed a lifetime achievement award for his comedy career by the British Music Hall Society.

Paying tribute, Gyles Brandreth said: “Wherever Barry went he brought laughter with him – even to memorial services. And he went to lots because he’d worked with everyone! He was generous about everyone: a great mentor & friend.”

Culture That Made Me: Reginald D Hunter on Richard Pryor, Alex Haley and Southern wit

Veteran performer and comedy writer Barry Cryer dies aged 86

