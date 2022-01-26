Operation Transformation review: Half-way point brings mixed results for participants

We’ve officially hit the halfway mark in Operation Transformation 2022 and there are important matters at hand. Namely, Sarah wants to know if she can have a Chinese takeaway with her family. Last week, the mum of four was called out by the show’s experts for scolding her family for having a pizza. Her homework was to have a cheat meal with her family.

Her excitement walking out of the Chinese restaurant was palpable. But she didn’t enjoy it as much as she thought she would - and was told she lost four and a half pounds this week to boot. She does need to monitor her weight loss, however, and her goal next week will be to maintain her current weight.

In Co Kilkenny, John has become a local celebrity and is starting to really get in touch with his emotions. When watching his segments this week, audiences too had a problem with “welling up”. John’s extended family surprised him by driving from Clonmel to offer their support this week. He tells the camera that they aren’t a tight-knit family, which he feels is his fault.

A session with Dr Eddie soon follows, which may be of as much benefit to the father of three as resuscitating his health on this journey. Though he was devastated with the news that he had to stop running due to knee trouble, John also gets a lot of reassurance from Dr Eddie and Karl Henry this week.

He needs to stop beating himself up, especially for accidentally not thanking his wife on last week’s Late Late Show. He needs to get to a place where he feels that he is worthy, and the experts are going to help get him there.

Later in the programme, Karl heads to Swords to help Katie sweat out her workouts. It works, and the young mum is delighted to hear that she lost five and a half pounds this week.

Stefano is also trying to avoid temptation. His set date for quitting smoking is approaching and tensions are high. However, Sumi was very happy with his progress and will be visiting him and his husband next week to help them cut out nicotine for good.

In Co Cork, Kathleen spent the week in isolation after a positive Covid test, but continued her home workouts. As usual, the farmer and beautician is continuing to raise awareness on issues rarely talked about.

“Farming can be a very lonely career choice. When you are somebody who is isolated on a farm you depend an awful lot on other people for a social life even if it’s just going to the Co-op for a bag of nuts,” she says. “Land on its own isn’t everything. You need human interaction as well.”

And, she lost two pounds - even while isolating. It was a very positive ending to a very positive week.