5 Things for the Week Ahead: Joyce at the Crawford; Pam & Tommy

Plus one last hurrah for US pranksters Jackass
5 Things for the Week Ahead: Joyce at the Crawford; Pam & Tommy

Dublin-based Milliner John Shevlin as James Joyce, unveiling two new stamps created by An Post to celebrate the centenary of the publication of Joyce’s celebrated book Ulysses. Pic: Maxwells

Sun, 30 Jan, 2022 - 08:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

1 |exhibition|

Odysseys

Marking the centenary of James Joyce’s modernist masterpiece Ulysses, which was published in Paris on 2 February 1922 - the Irish writer's 40th birthday, the Crawford explores the master writer's own Homeric journey through life in cities like Trieste, Pola, Rome, Zürich, London, and Paris - as well as his own relationship with Cork.

2 |live music|

God Alone, Twin Diver and Nerves

An outstanding line-up of young Irish bands, headlined by Cork math-rock five-piece God Alone, whose music has occupied space between metal, shoegaze, dance and prog-rock; and featuring Mayo post-rockers Nerves and Meath post-punks Twin Diver. The perfect cure for any "guitar is dead" malaise.

3 |classical|

Irish Chamber Orchestra

Under the baton of Austrian maestro, Thomas Zehetmair, the Irish Chamber Orchestra returns to Union Quay for a performance at MTU Cork School of Music. Performing works from Mozart and Bruckner, and a world premiere of work from composer Ian Wilson, it's a highlight of Cork Orchestral Society's season.

4 |streaming|

Pam & Tommy

  • Disney+, from Wednesday

Lily James and Seth Rogen feature in the real-life story of Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee and the release of a sex tape that had been stolen from their home. Eight episodes.

5 |cinema|

Jackass Forever

  • In cinemas from Thursday, February 4

Over two decades since they first made an impact with a mix of physical stunts, candid-camera sketches and alternative-Americana spectacle, the ensemble cast of cult MTV hit Jackass take a bow with their fourth (!) full-length film and final public excursion.

Read More

Clare Sands: 'Irish women are some of the most powerful and fearless in the world'

More in this section

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan says ‘being famous is like being a dog on the Tube’ Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan says ‘being famous is like being a dog on the Tube’
David Attenborough revisits desert plant David Attenborough spiked by ‘vicious spines’ of cactus in The Green Planet
Kellie Harrington to release autobiography with Roddy Doyle Kellie Harrington to release autobiography with Roddy Doyle
<p>Denise Chaila on the Tommy Tiernan Show</p>

Tommy Tiernan Show review: Denise Chaila links modern rap with the Fianna

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices