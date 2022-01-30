5 Things for the Week Ahead: Joyce at the Crawford; Pam & Tommy

1 |exhibition|

Odysseys

Marking the centenary of James Joyce’s modernist masterpiece Ulysses, which was published in Paris on 2 February 1922 - the Irish writer's 40th birthday, the Crawford explores the master writer's own Homeric journey through life in cities like Trieste, Pola, Rome, Zürich, London, and Paris - as well as his own relationship with Cork.

2 |live music|

God Alone, Twin Diver and Nerves

An outstanding line-up of young Irish bands, headlined by Cork math-rock five-piece God Alone, whose music has occupied space between metal, shoegaze, dance and prog-rock; and featuring Mayo post-rockers Nerves and Meath post-punks Twin Diver. The perfect cure for any "guitar is dead" malaise.

3 |classical|

Irish Chamber Orchestra

Under the baton of Austrian maestro, Thomas Zehetmair, the Irish Chamber Orchestra returns to Union Quay for a performance at MTU Cork School of Music. Performing works from Mozart and Bruckner, and a world premiere of work from composer Ian Wilson, it's a highlight of Cork Orchestral Society's season.

4 |streaming|

Pam & Tommy

Disney+, from Wednesday

Lily James and Seth Rogen feature in the real-life story of Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee and the release of a sex tape that had been stolen from their home. Eight episodes.

5 |cinema|

Jackass Forever

In cinemas from Thursday, February 4

Over two decades since they first made an impact with a mix of physical stunts, candid-camera sketches and alternative-Americana spectacle, the ensemble cast of cult MTV hit Jackass take a bow with their fourth (!) full-length film and final public excursion.