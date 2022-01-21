Movie review: Guillermo del Toro gives us a lush and lavish noir in Nightmare Alley

★★★★☆

First published in 1946, William Lindsay Gresham’s Nightmare Alley is one of the truly dark pulp novels. First filmed in 1947, with Tyrone Power in the lead role, Nightmare Alley (16s) is now remade by Guillermo del Toro, who brings a horror sensibility to an already bleak story about life behind the scenes in a Depression-era carnival.

Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) is a drifter when he hires on as a roustabout with Clem Hoatley’s (Willem Dafoe) travelling show of freaks, geeks and sideshow hucksters, and quickly worms his way into the affections of the carnival’s resident fake psychic, Zeena (Toni Collette).

Having learned all of Zeena’s tricks, Stanton runs away to the big city with the impressionable Molly (Rooney Mara), with whose help he establishes a lucrative reputation as a mind-reader on the nightclub circuit.

Nightmare Alley is too long to be a truly effective noir

Then he runs into the psychologist Dr Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), who is not only cynical about Stanton’s alleged talent but is even more ruthlessly exploitative than Stanton himself.

The classic noirs tended to be tense and taut B-movie affairs, but here Guillermo del Toro gives us a lush and lavish noir. That said, the basic elements are all in place: the hubristic, doomed anti-hero; a surfeit of shadows and chiaroscuro lighting; the bombshell femme fatale (Cate Blanchett channelling her inner Bette Davis to superb effect).

At two-and-a-half hours, Nightmare Alley is too long to be a truly effective noir, but Bradley Cooper is in fine form throughout, dominating proceedings as the soulless grifter ceaselessly reinventing himself in a hopeless attempt to outrun his demons.

(cinema release)