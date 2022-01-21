Movie review: A Journal for Jordan is a well-intentioned but run-of-the-mill romance

Charles and Dana's relationship is virtually conflict-free
The movie is the story of how Dana and Charles first met and fell in love

Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 17:00
Declan Burke

★★★☆☆

Adapted from a memoir by Dana Canedy, A Journal for Jordan (12A) opens in 2007 with NY Times journalist Dana (Chanté Adams) writing a journal for her one-year-old son Jordan, which is inspired by the journal that Jordan’s father, US Army drill sergeant Charles King (Michael B. Jordan), kept whilst fighting in the Iraq War. 

But while Dana and Charles are ostensibly writing for Jordan, the movie — which is adapted by Virgil Williams and directed by Denzel Washington — is the story of how Dana and Charles first met and fell in love.

What follows is a film in the mould of The Notebook or Dear John, as Dana and Charles negotiate the pitfalls of a long-distance relationship: she’s firmly rooted in New York, while his army career forces him to travel far and wide.

It’s a stylish affair, and both of the lead characters are very likeable, but therein lies the rub — Charles is a handsome soldier with an artist’s soul, and a God-fearing man to boot, whilst Dana is a beautiful, brilliant journalist with a heart of gold, all of which means that their relationship is virtually conflict-free. 

Yes, the whole story is shot through with impending doom (we know that Charles is killed in Iraq from the very beginning), but otherwise, it’s a well-intentioned but run-of-the-mill romance.

(cinema release)

