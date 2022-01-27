Thursday TV Tips: Helen Aronson has her portrait painted for Holocaust Memorial Day

Survivors: Portraits of the Holocaust

BBC Two, 9pm

Helen Aronson, one of seven Holocaust survivors who The Prince of Wales has commissioned a series of paintings on, which will be a "guiding light for our society". Prince Charles' journey as he tasks seven leading artists to paint some of the nation's last remaining Holocaust survivors is the subject of a new BBC documentary. Picture: Angel Li/BBC/PA Wire

The Nazis murdered six million Jews, alongside gay people, disabled people, members of the Roma community, and political prisoners. Today is Holocaust Memorial Day. England’s Prince of Wales has commissioned artists to paint seven of the last survivors of the Nazi scheme. Helen Aronson, Lily Ebert, Manfred Goldberg, Arek Hersh, Anita Lasker, Rachel Levy, and Zigi Shipper will be painted by Paul Benney, Ishbel Myerscough, Clara Drummond, Massimiliano Pironti, Peter Kuhfeld, Stuart Pearson Wright, and Jenny Saville, respectively. All seven survivors were children in the camps and are now well into their 90s, having made their lives in Britain.

Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific

UTV, 9pm

The presenter explores the Galapagos, getting up close to sealions, iguanas, tortoises, penguins, finches and baby sharks.

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

First Dates Ireland: Jamie (29) from Cork shares his collection of tattoos with nurse Tara (27) from Limerick

James (39) from Kildare dines with drag performer, Douglas (42), from Waterford; Rob (24) from Dublin meets bar worker, Abby (23), from Wollongong, Australia; Dublin taxi driver, Alan (52), is paired with self-made woman, Pauline (48), from Cavan. Jamie (29) from Cork dines with nurse, Tara (27), from Limerick.

Hotel Portofino

BritBox

Natasha McElhone heads this elegant six-part period drama, following a British family who decide to open an hotel for upper-class travellers on the Italian Riviera in the 1920s, amid the rise of fascism.