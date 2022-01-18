Podcast Corner: Doubling up with Tara Flynn & Marian Keyes, and Two Norries

If you were to try and conjure an idea for a sure-fire podcast hit, it might look something like this: Tara Flynn and Marian Keyes answering listeners’ questions, queries, and problems at their “virtual kitchen table”.

BBC Sounds has put the two beloved authors/commentators together for Now You’re Asking. In an agony aunt style - indeed, one question refers to them as Auntie Tara and Aunie Marian - over the course of the 30-minute inaugural episode, the pair are asked how to handle, respectively, a Barbie-pink plastic flamingo appearing in the communal garden of a block of flats, a mother’s urge to clean their daughter’s messy house, and how a gay man should go about asking his siblings for a share of their deceased father’s will, from which he was cut out.