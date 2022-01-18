Podcast Corner: Doubling up with Tara Flynn & Marian Keyes, and Two Norries

The Irish women return to BBC with Now You’re Asking, while the Cork duo make plans for a new live show
Podcast Corner: Doubling up with Tara Flynn & Marian Keyes, and Two Norries

Now You’re Asking: Tara Flynn and Marian Keyes.

Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 09:05
Eoghan O’Sullivan

If you were to try and conjure an idea for a sure-fire podcast hit, it might look something like this: Tara Flynn and Marian Keyes answering listeners’ questions, queries, and problems at their “virtual kitchen table”.

 BBC Sounds has put the two beloved authors/commentators together for Now You’re Asking. In an agony aunt style - indeed, one question refers to them as Auntie Tara and Aunie Marian - over the course of the 30-minute inaugural episode, the pair are asked how to handle, respectively, a Barbie-pink plastic flamingo appearing in the communal garden of a block of flats, a mother’s urge to clean their daughter’s messy house, and how a gay man should go about asking his siblings for a share of their deceased father’s will, from which he was cut out. 

Despite the varying predicaments, Keyes and Flynn can relate, in some way, to each issue with empathy - and comedy, of course, riffing on the aforementioned flamingo to recalling the moving statue of Ballinspittle in the mid-1980s. As Keyes advises, “Most things are survivable.”

The Two Norries: James Leonard and Timmy Long. Picture: Larry Cummins
 Cork pair James Leonard and Timmy Long, aka the Two Norries, can attest to that adage. Their respective tales of drugs, trauma, addiction, and recovery are well known to listeners of the show, which began in lockdown, in June 2020, and continues to go from strength to strength, some 85 episodes later - evidenced by the appearance of Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the latest episode, talking about his own personal, familial trauma (“It undermines all your certainties in life,” he says of the death of his son).

 Leonard and Long, unlike so many podcasters, don’t fight their guests for space; Dr Chris Luke, who appeared in their second episode of 2022, seemed to be bursting with tales and ideas - and Scouser accents - and happy to take the reins. 

He veered from his own life story of adoption to how he managed a lifetime at the frontline of health, starting out working 100-hour weeks, to the design of hospitals, the different kinds of pain patients face, and what’s next in the fight against Omicron. All the while, the Two Norries sit back and let him do the talking, knowing, like Flynn and Keyes, that their show might be helping someone all the time.

- Pending Covid restrictions, the Two Norries will be at Cork Opera House as part of their Changing the Conversation tour, with special guest Pat Falvey, on Saturday, February 12. Tickets are available now.

