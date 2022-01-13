Album review: Fragments by Bonobo is a valentine to big rooms and big beats 

https://youtu.be/mzj927xUG3I

★★★★☆

There are many different kinds of lockdown album and, with his first LP in five years, producer and DJ Simon Green may have invented a new one. Recorded during the long strange silence of the past 18 months, Fragments is a celebration of togetherness – a record that does not embrace the stillness so much as honour what went before. It’s a valentine to big rooms and big beats – one which insists that, though the future is filled with uncertainty, happy days will come again.

“I remembered all over again how much I loved crowds and movement and people connecting with each other,” Green, from Brighton and based in Los Angeles, says in the press release accompanying his seventh album. And that hunger for the shared energy between performer and audience is front and centre of the project, which, having opened with the melancholic, mid-tempo Polyghost, quickly raises the tempo with Shadows, featuring vocals from New Zealand soul singer Jordan Rakei.

The track is a blistering house groover that skips aloft on Rakei’s falsetto and which, with its huge, avalanching tempos, evokes the 1990s big-beat era. Green stays on message with Rosewood, which has the quicksilver zing of Daft Punk-circa Discovery or of St Germain’s Tourist. Here is a tune that succeeds both as theoretical floor-filler (for there are no floors to fill at the moment) and as bittersweet house odyssey.

Amid the wistful vibes, Green makes space for self-reflection. Tides, with vocals from Chicago singer, rapper and poet Jamila Woods, is a soulful rumination on how the future doesn’t always unfold as expected. “We won't be dry soon, “ sings Woods. “Here come the tides”.

Bonobo has long been among the top tier of electronic UK producers, one whose audience extends beyond hardcore dance fans (something he has in common with his contemporary Jon Hopkins). Fragments has the potential to further widen his appeal. It’s full of intriguing contradictions, with Green combining comedown atmospherics with melodies that twinkle like dew as the sun is rising.

The album isn’t always upbeat but it’s impossible to come away from without feeling as if your world is that little brighter. If nothing else, it’s an unassailable cure for January blues.