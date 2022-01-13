Here's what's coming up on VMTV this season, including Graham Norton's new series

The much-awaited television adaptation of a Graham Norton novel is coming to our screens this spring.
stars Oscar-winner Brenda Fricker, ’ Conleth Hill and star Siobhan McSweeney and was filmed in West Cork last year. The drama will air on Virgin Media Television (VMTV) in the coming months. Details of the show’s release were shared as part of VMTV’s spring launch this morning.
Crime thrillertells the story of Liverpool-based Detective Colette Cunningham, played by Paula Malcomson, who returns to Dublin to uncover the truth when she learns of the death of her estranged daughter Kate. Both and are co-produced by Virgin Media Television and ITV Studios, in association with Screen Ireland.
A new four-part series from Lucy Kennedy,sees the presenter try to disarm and charm four fascinating factions of Irish society. Expect shocks and surprises for Kennedy as she immerses herself into lifestyles that are far from her comfort zone.
sees Irish singletons in their twenties matched up with the over 65s to help one another find love. The heartwarming show will explore a changing Ireland, reflected in the shared experiences of two people of very different ages and backgrounds. will also return.
is among the factual series on offer from VMTV this season and will look at the first 25 years of the organisation. It offers unprecedented access to the main investigators responsible for seizing the assets of some of Ireland’s most notorious criminals.
The four-part seriesstarts on Virgin Media One on Tuesday, January 18. It tells the real-life stories of Irish car crashes, with contributions from bereaved families, first-responders, Garda and forensic investigators. Acclaimed series will also return.
Sporting events being covered this season include the Men’s Guinness Six Nations as well as the Women’s and Under 20s tournaments. The UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League return in February and all nine games from the UEFA European Qualifiers Play-off Finals will air from March 24.
For horse racing fans, Cheltenham kicks off in March and the Aintree Grand National Festival is in April.
Bellator MMA will be live from Dublin in March as Northern Ireland’s Leah McCourt will take on Ireland's most-recent title challenger Sinead Kavanagh, and the 2022 AFL Women’s season kicks off Down Under.