Here's what's coming up on VMTV this season, including Graham Norton's new series

The much-awaited television adaptation of a Graham Norton novel is coming to our screens this spring.

Holding stars Oscar-winner Brenda Fricker, Game of Thrones’ Conleth Hill and Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney and was filmed in West Cork last year. The drama will air on Virgin Media Television (VMTV) in the coming months. Details of the show’s release were shared as part of VMTV’s spring launch this morning.

Crime thriller Redemption tells the story of Liverpool-based Detective Colette Cunningham, played by Paula Malcomson, who returns to Dublin to uncover the truth when she learns of the death of her estranged daughter Kate. Both Redemption and Holding are co-produced by Virgin Media Television and ITV Studios, in association with Screen Ireland.

A new four-part series from Lucy Kennedy, Lucy’s Tribes sees the presenter try to disarm and charm four fascinating factions of Irish society. Expect shocks and surprises for Kennedy as she immerses herself into lifestyles that are far from her comfort zone.

Lucy Kennedy will star in Lucy's Tribes

Generation Dating sees Irish singletons in their twenties matched up with the over 65s to help one another find love. The heartwarming show will explore a changing Ireland, reflected in the shared experiences of two people of very different ages and backgrounds. Gogglebox Ireland will also return.

The Criminal Assets Bureau is among the factual series on offer from VMTV this season and will look at the first 25 years of the organisation. It offers unprecedented access to the main investigators responsible for seizing the assets of some of Ireland’s most notorious criminals.

The four-part series Crash Scene Investigates starts on Virgin Media One on Tuesday, January 18. It tells the real-life stories of Irish car crashes, with contributions from bereaved families, first-responders, Garda and forensic investigators. Acclaimed series The Guards: Inside The K will also return.

Sporting events being covered this season include the Men’s Guinness Six Nations as well as the Women’s and Under 20s tournaments. The UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League return in February and all nine games from the UEFA European Qualifiers Play-off Finals will air from March 24.

For horse racing fans, Cheltenham kicks off in March and the Aintree Grand National Festival is in April.

Bellator MMA will be live from Dublin in March as Northern Ireland’s Leah McCourt will take on Ireland's most-recent title challenger Sinead Kavanagh, and ​​the 2022 AFL Women’s season kicks off Down Under.