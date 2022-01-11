Podcast Corner: The Coming Storm looks at QAnon and America's conspiracy mess

It’s a fool’s errand predicting where exactly America will be in 10 years’ time. Who would have thought, in the middle of Barack Obama’s presidency, that the Capitol would be stormed on January 6, 2021. The more we hear about the events leading up to that insurrection, the more shocking it becomes.

Gabriel Gatehouse investigates the events leading up to the attack in the new seven-part BBC Sounds podcast, The Coming Storm. “Among the crowd [storming the Capitol], many believed a cabal of satanic paedophiles had stolen the election and that a coming storm would free the republic from their grip. A strange fantasy had infected the bloodstream of America. How did that happen?” he asks with exasperation.

We’ve written before about Reply Alltarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> and The Rabbit Hole, which have covered QAnon, as wild a conspiracy theory as ever but seemingly ingrained among millions of Americans, but Gatehouse goes back to the start to try and figure it all out. And when I say 'start', I mean the 15th century, with the Dominican priest Heinrich Kramer making the most of the advent of the printing press to distribute his screed focused on witches and, er, genitalia and the devil’s anus.

It became the best-selling book, behind the Bible, for 200 years, we’re told. Humans can’t resist a conspiracy theory, and Gatehouse links this capitalising on the printing press through to the distribution of proselytising VHS tapes and then the advent of the internet and all the ‘fake news’ that has followed.

So the means have always been there, but the conspiracies have mutated. Gatehouse posits the Clintons as the spark for QAnon. When he discusses the suicide of a White House aide during Bill Clinton’s presidency, what are we to make of a reporter suddenly going silent on Gatehouse and not returning his calls?

Through the 1990s and into Hillary’s run for the White House, the theories vacillate but dog her. By mid-2021, with Gatehouse traversing the US at QAnon conferences, attendees are sure that they’re right and everyone else, especially ‘mainstream media’ like CNN, is wrong. Hillary wrote off Donald Trump supporters as a “basket of deplorables” - a comment starker now than ever before - but as Gatehouse espouses, you ignore them at your peril.

The seven episodes of The Coming Storm clock in at between 30 and 40 minutes and though some of the material will be familiar if you’ve listened to other QAnon explainers, they’re no less startling. Ignore this series at your peril.