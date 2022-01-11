Laurie Uprichard: Stepping up at Firkin Crane for Cork's dance scene

Dance needs to be "demystified" rather than it being an art form that the public feels afraid of says Laurie Uprichard. The recently-appointed

executive artistic director of Cork's centre for dance, the Firkin Crane, grew up in Cleveland, Ohio and lived in New York City for most of her adult life.

She believes that if someone doesn't 'get' a dance performance, it's probably because the work itself wasn't good. "There is something about the way a piece of dance is made. It should have a structure and a certain clarity."

Uprichard started taking ballet lessons at the age of four. At high school, she did gymnastics and at college, she discovered modern dance which has been a passion ever since.

Having worked as a dancer for a while after her studies, Uprichard moved on to working in arts administration. "I felt I needed more tools once I decided I was going to be serious about arts administration."

She gained an MBA (masters in business administration) from the American University in Washington DC. "Working in administration became a clear choice." And it has led to an international career. Her most recent job before the Firkin Crane was as director and curator of performing arts at the Contemporary Arts Centre in New Orleans. She also worked with production and tour management company, Quaternaire in Paris.

Uprichard, who was named a Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Ministry of Culture in 2001, she was also the director of the Dublin Dance Festival from 2007-2011.

"That was at the end of the Celtic Tiger and the beginning of the recession. I loved working with the Dublin Dance Festival. The idea was that we would change directors every four years. That's pretty much the case with it. I think it needed a change of curatorial perspective so people could get a sense of the breadth of what's out there."

The Firkin Crane Theatre in Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane

Since there was only an interim director at the Firkin Crane for the past year or so, Uprichard, who moved to Cork specifically for the job, says "things needed to be systemised and organised."

She is still learning her way around the city and its arts organisations. "I feel that between the Opera House, the Cork Midsummer Festival (CMF) and the Crawford Gallery, there's quite a lot going on here. It's a funny time to really evaluate that because of Covid. I'm looking forward to soaking up a bit more."

Covid has scuppered most performances in the near future, so Uprichard is focusing on plans for summer.

"There's quite a lot to get organised. There may be something happening in February but I don't think we should be basing our plans and earned income on box office. We have some good renters, schools that are teaching here and we hope to keep them on the books."

The Firkin Crane has often been used by companies putting on plays and musicals. Will that continue? "My mandate is to ensure that the venue becomes more of a home for professional dance. I'm not against having a play or a musical or a music performance here but the priority has to be professional dance. "

Funding for the arts in the US is quite dependent on money from private foundations. "From a US perspective, I feel that artists in Ireland are getting a fairly decent amount of support. I know it never feels like enough when you're an artist. But a bursary of €10,000 or €20,000 - or even €5,000 - would make any choreographer in New York City happy. "

With her international experience, Uprichard says she is approaching her new job with a global lens. "I think that introducing artists from around the world to each other is important. And it's also very important to develop local work."

All that sounds like good news for the dance scene in Cork.