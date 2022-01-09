Book Interview: UK author Tim Stanley makes the case for tradition

On the dust jacket of Tim Stanley’s Whatever Happened to Tradition, a gargoyle on the Cathedral of Notre-Dame gazes out over the rooftops of modern Paris. Chin cupped in his hands, he looks fed up; as if, in fact, he is asking himself, with a despairing air, the very question posed by the book’s title.

However, when I meet Tim Stanley on the steps of the church of All Souls, right next to BBC Broadcasting House, there is nothing of the disconsolate gargoyle about him. He had just done a turn on Woman’s Hour on Radio 4. The week before he had appeared on Question Time on BBC1.

There are good reasons for his rise to an in-demand talking head. Without ever resorting to all-out assault, he nevertheless has a knack for knocking listeners off balance.

This most English-seeming (and sounding) of men is an expert on the history of America. This champion of conservatism, and Daily Telegraph journalist, once stood for Parliament for the Labour Party. His book-length defence of western tradition incorporates rewarding excursions into Yazidi, Japanese and a host of other cultures.

Stanley’s affable manner also makes him something of an unlikely participant in the culture wars raging in Europe and America: the conflicts taking place in parliaments and legislatures, online and on university campuses, in newspaper columns and TV studios, pitting traditionalists and conservatives against progressives and liberals, with the second group now very much in the ascendancy. Stanley belongs among the embattled conservatives, but his tactics are slightly unusual. He is prepared to concede ground if he thinks the case is right, but, a moment later, he will launch a daring effort to outflank his opponents.

Once we have retired to a café nearby, we reach the subject of the culture war early on and, typically enough, Stanley turns it on its head. His allies on the right, he says, are too quick to dismiss the material basis of cultural conflicts.

By way of example, he holds up the reforms to the English university system that began under Margaret Thatcher: “The university has always had a culture war at its heart, but it’s gotten so much worse because of what Conservatives have done to universities in this country. They’ve privatized and marketized them and turned students away from being students into consumers.

"That is driving much of the culture war. So if you just focus on the symptoms of the problem – namely, students are intolerant – and you don’t look at the cause – that students are paying vast amounts of money for something that has no guarantee of good return or a good job – there’s a risk that you end up becoming distracted.”

Later in our conversation, he skewers a certain kind of American conservative: “I always find it amusing how Republicans today are huge fans of Martin Luther King Jnr. They’re always quoting Martin Luther King when talking about race.

"They’re always saying, ‘Well, Martin Luther King said it’s the quality and content of a man’s soul…” I can assure you that most of those conservatives fifty years ago would not have said that. He was a controversial man in his time. They would have disliked much of what he had to say about economics and indeed about war.”

This willingness to be realistic about the failings of how own side means that when Stanley comes to speak about what he values about tradition, his words carry extra ballast. The playbook, if there is one, is put aside and he speaks from the heart. Nowhere is this more evident than when he talks about his student years.

Rootless, lonely, drinking heavily, Stanley was stressed out rather than exhilarated by the endless possibilities of university life. Growing up, he recalls in the book, he felt “bored in the presence of my own generation because they only knew what I knew. I much preferred the company of adults, of human beings who had seen things I hadn’t and understood things I had yet to learn.” All at sea, Stanley found himself “reaching out for a piece of driftwood to cling on to for safety”.

That piece of driftwood was religion and Catholicism in particular. Raised a Baptist, and later an Anglican, he was still “looking for a way of life that helped me to be myself.” “Be yourself?” I ask. Submitting to the demands of a religion like Catholicism would sound to many people like an obstacle to self-realisation, not an aid.

Though a fluent, easy talker, Tim Stanley needs a couple of runs at this hurdle: “What I like about Catholicism is that it provides you… It helps you to know…” He stops and changes tack again, simplifying things completely: “It gives you things to do. It fills your time.” This is an arresting if rather bald proposition. Stanley elaborates: “If you feel self-loathing, there is confession. If you feel loneliness, there is tea after Mass. If you need to get something off your chest, there is a priest to speak to. If you need something to read to lift yourself up, there are the Psalms.”

He begins to talk about the time when his father was dying. “That was when I really discovered the utility of Catholic faith,” he says, “because I knew what to do. Now that can be misunderstood by people as meaning, therefore, I surrender my personality, my free will, and I say to someone ‘You just deal with the thing on my behalf’.

"But, no, it’s about saying that these traditions have, over thousands of years, found words for things, ways of coping with things, which I, as an individual, at eighteen, or twenty-five, or thirty-four, cannot possibly find for myself - unless I’m a genius, unless I’m a Mozart-level genius. No-one can find the words, no-one can know what to do in those situations. So, yes, the Catholic Church helped me to be myself because it freed me from chaos.”

The after-effects of this release from chaos were far-reaching. “It’s actually only when things are calm and structured that you can grow to learn and understand yourself, that’s the only way in which it’s possible. I mean, my goodness, when you go into a confessional and you really discuss what you’ve done wrong, what you know you’ve done wrong, what you can’t get out of admitting is wrong and trying to fix… Well, that’s a real exercise in understanding yourself.” When I ask Stanley how he feels tradition has fared under Covid, religion crops up again.

“It’s been good and bad. It’s been an important experiment because we’ve been deprived of our customs and rituals and many of our traditions, such as church attendance, but also being with the dead when they are dying, funerals at which you are together in person, christening, baptisms... We’ve been deprived of those things which are the essential fabric of tradition, and the mental health toll has been enormous. We’ve discovered the value of those things. So, in some ways, it’s been good because I think people will come out of it appreciating it more.

“It’s been bad because the institutions failed. The traditions are strong; the institutions are weak. And the decision particularly of churches (in England) to shut their doors, voluntarily, was a huge mistake, because what they said, arbitrarily and unilaterally, was ‘We are not vital. We think we can do some good, but we’re not essential.’

"And that was a bad message to send. That showed institutions with a real crisis of self-confidence. Because then the question will come back after the pandemic: “So why should I return? If you’re not there during a crisis of life and death, then why would I go every Sunday when it’s boring and I don’t want to go and I’d rather have a lie-in in bed.” So I think traditions came out of it well and institutions were displayed to be very flawed.”

In the book, he relates something a priest said to him during the pandemic: “You’ve got to understand that many clerics don’t believe in God. They’ve been worrying for years that they’re wasting people’s time. The chance to supervise our health and safety makes them feel useful again.”

But institutional failure doesn’t begin and end with the churches. The police in England had a bad pandemic too, Stanley believes. As a result of the way in which they went about enforcing often legally dubious rules, “a lot of white, middle-class people have discovered what the poor and minorities have known for years, which is that the police are… not without sin.”

There he goes again, pricking another bubble of traditional thought – the trustworthiness of the police. Tim Stanley’s willingness to pick apart standard assumptions on the right means that Whatever Happened to Tradition is not always an easy read for conservatives. But, curiously enough, this tendency of his means liberals may also find the book challenging.

Admitting the faults of his own side means that, when Stanley goes on the attack, his ideas come with added force and piquancy; as, for example, when speaking of parents who raise their children outside of any religious or cultural tradition: “We think we’re raising children without a prepacked identity but we’re really not. We are giving them the alternative identity of a person in search of an identity.”

Stanley can pull all of this off because, temperamentally, he seems more of a bridge builder than a builder of walls and because he can fuse the authority and wide knowledge of a historian with the wit and nose for a story of a journalist.

Over the years, he has become “less socialist, more conservative; less political, more religious”, but without forgetting what drew him to those other traditions. A man, you might say, who knows what he’s talking about.

Whatever Happened to Tradition by Tim Stanley is published by Bloomsbury, price £20