Book Review: a thrilling social history of country houses and their survival

There is no page in this book, from the preface by Mary Heffernan of the OPW to the personal record of archivist Lucy Whiteside which does not offer entertainment, pleasure or, at the very least, information. And that includes the index.

It seems important to make this point because at first sight the glossy volume is no more than a collection of academic essays significant enough in themselves but essentially a gathering of scholarly texts prepared for the seventeenth annual Historic House Conference held in May 2019 under the auspices of the NUI Maynooth’s Centre for the Study of Historic Irish Houses and Estates.

Unwieldy though this seems – and it is time for the MCSHIHE to invent a more accessible acronym – the book belies its origins. Or perhaps it enhances them.

Although dealing with 14 authors and therefore 14 different aspects of the provenance of the art collections of notable Irish and other proprietors, the meticulous editing by Terence Dooley and Christopher Ridgeway has ensured an imaginative audit through a succession of country houses which reads like a thriller.

The essays are an inviting array of deeply-rooted knowledge, expertise and enthusiasm expressed in graceful scholarship. Such grounding brings a sense of confident fellowship so that throughout these beautifully illustrated chapters there runs the linking charm of mystery, doubt, transactions, reputation, affirmation, loss and reclamation.

Here are personal stories of intense rivalry and immense wealth, of sadness, triumph and brilliantly intelligent gift-giving. The work also lights from an unaccustomed angle the intricacies of Irish social history for context is all, and in his essay on Carton House editor Terence Dooley fears that ‘the distinguished provenance of Leinster portraits and silver and other contents will be lost.’.

Why should we care? And how to define the value, or impact, for a general population of the cultural holdings of country houses great and small? Literature sometimes answers, as with The Spoils of Poynton by Henry James, or Old New York by Edith Wharton.

Or perhaps it is permitted to recall a few such subtle excitements. A visit to Russborough House in Wicklow revealed the scars of unscrupulous assaults on the art collected by Sir Alfred and Lady Beit. As explained in these pages, they donated most of the best of it to the National Gallery of Ireland in an act of caring generosity which also left the house itself in trust for the Irish people.

The point here is the point of impact. During a guided tour through the rooms of the house in 2001, a clock somewhere struck the hour; its chimes were those heard by Marie Antoinette. The silver strokes ran like a shiver which stirred the centuries together, chiming: from these calm Irish rooms to the salons of the past.

Roaming beyond the book to Russia, at the restored summer home of the poet Aleksander Blok; the windows with their spiralling crystal clasps let in the light of his beloved countryside. Here a general amnesty encouraged the local people to bring back to the dacha as much as possible of all that was taken when it was destroyed by fire in 1921.

Thus the retrieved furniture, paintings, household linen, books, even a parasol leaning against an armchair all now witness to vanished lives yet still have the power to enchant the visitor..

Rich both in famous and unacclaimed names, this book about collections is a collection in itself, with newly-examined provenances of marvellous things bequeathed to a future unforetold. Its survey of auctions and connections over an intercontinental span is a reminder of the cultural importance of institutions and mansions locked in a landscape of history which defined their existence. It is a reminder too of the philanthropy which often distinguished their owners and dependents.

Although, for example, it was to Lismore in 1642 and thence to safe-keeping at Chatsworth that the medieval Book of Lismore was taken as a spoil of war, it was from Chatsworth that it was returned in a historic act of repatriation by the 12th Duke of Devonshire in October 2020; this event is not included in these essays which pre-date it, but the ‘enlightened engagement’ of the Cavendish family at Lismore Castle is recorded.

So while among the debates about the return of native artworks the great book is not necessarily on a par with the ever-disputed Elgin Marbles, in proportion this was a splendid act, applauded by Irish scholarship and a grateful Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

Properly the Book of Cork, it had been exhibited on loan to UCC in 2011 and there again came that ripple of excitement in reading the hasty note by which Lord Kinalmeaky sends ‘a manuscript found at Kilbrittain’ to his father, the 1st Earl of Cork at Lismore. Young Kinalmeaky was killed at Liscarroll a few months later. The ancient book lives on at the Boole Library. This is the magic of found things, from there and then to here and now.

How lucky we are! And how unlucky. Contrast this finding, preservation and restoration to its native territory of such a national treasure to the fate, for example, of Cork’s Woodhill House, home of Cooper Penrose. Even Sarah Curran knew of his ‘Italian galleries’ near Tivoli and wondered, in her letters to his daughters Anne and Elizabeth if his ‘statues’ had arrived.

Later family departures led in time to dereliction and sudden demolition in 1989 and the loss to Cork forever of the arcaded gardens on a city hillside. Look southward and what is the case with Vernon Mount?

Dedicated to the memory of Fred Krehbiel, ’a true Maecenas to Irish arts and heritage’, the book Country House Collections is not all about Ireland nor all about the gains and losses of the past. Its eyes are almost equally on the future, for history works in both directions. The future is adventurous and offers the glamour of risk, for who knows from our current fashions and tastes what will survive of worth in a hundred years?

However, it is the past which offers what might be called a sentimental education as gorgeously suggested at Ballyfin, near Portlaoise. In his chapter on collecting for the Irish country house art historian William Laffan details the history of this mansion of the Coote family which, thanks to Kay and Fred Krehbiel, has been restored as a small, uniquely impressive, hotel.

Laffan’s essay is also a pointer to the way in which fine art emigrates and immigrates: Ballyfin was built in the 1820s for the young Charles Coote; his portrait by John Hoppner had been sold by the art dealer Sir Hugh Lane in the early 20th century but came to the attention of the Krehbiels when it was de-acquisitioned by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia. It was bought back by Ballyfin Demesne Ltd, and now hangs there in the whispering room.

As William Laffan has said elsewhere, the Irish creative spirit is not enclosed in any one period of time. Thus Ballyfin presents Hughie O’Donoghue, Louis Le Broquey, Dorothy Cross, William Crozier and other contemporary artists in sculpture and decoration, keeping pace with the transitions from century to century in a devout progression.

In a comment originally applied to Ballyfin but which can also describe the essence of this important book, Laffan believes that ‘a commission on such a scale with a patron of such vision draws the best out of everyone concerned with it.’