Are you an LGBT* writer or poet in Cork? This kids' book call-out is for you

The Rainbow Library is a literature and publishing project run by UK non-profit Pop-Up Projects, designed to address the presence, or lack thereof, of LGBT* people in young people's books and stories. Libraries in regions around Ireland and the UK will commission eight books from ten LGBT* authors, each developed with input from local young LGBT* people, who will also contribute to an anthology of short work of their own.
The plan is to spend 2022 readying these works for a 2023 release, and to have them available in every school in Ireland and the UK by 2024.
One of those regions is Co Cork, and the county's library has put the call out for LGBT* authors and poets of any age to come forward to develop and write a picture or chapter book for young readers aged seven to nine, working with illustrator Kate Alizadeh, and the project's local young people in a series of workshops aimed at developing their own work.
- Have a strong portfolio of appropriate written work to share
- Have examples of work that has been published or self-published
- Have a talent at or strong interest in writing for primary-aged children (under 11)
- Have experience of engaging children and/or young people, ideally through writing projects
- Have experience of or interest in working with an illustrator
- Evidence excellent writing and communication skills
- Be confident and outgoing
- Be based near or in Co Cork and/or be able to travel to the county for in-person workshops.
The commission fee is €6,400 plus expenses (including travel to and accommodation in Cork during the workshops) to get the project to a 'dummy book' phase - a new contract would be provided, with a new fee, at the future stage of the project when things are in place to get underway with production.
- A letter about you, your work, and your experience - this should be no more than two pages long - and including your contact details plus links to any relevant websites or social media -
- 3-5 examples of your work - each no longer than three pages - as Word or PDFs -
- A recent photograph of you
- Any further questions you may have