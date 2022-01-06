Are you an LGBT* writer or poet in Cork? This kids' book call-out is for you

The Rainbow Library is a literature and publishing project run by UK non-profit Pop-Up Projects, designed to address the presence, or lack thereof, of LGBT* people in young people's books and stories. Libraries in regions around Ireland and the UK will commission eight books from ten LGBT* authors, each developed with input from local young LGBT* people, who will also contribute to an anthology of short work of their own.

The plan is to spend 2022 readying these works for a 2023 release, and to have them available in every school in Ireland and the UK by 2024.