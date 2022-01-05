Operation Transformation review: Cork farmer Kathleen to the fore in first episode

Operation Transformation is officially back and this year’s participants seem more motivated than ever before. Maybe it’s pandemic-induced boredom - or the desire for any bit of good news - but after just one episode, it feels like viewers will also be more enthralled this season.
Unlike other television shows, the effects of the pandemic might have worked to Operation Transformation’s benefit, making this year’s participants seem especially relatable. For the next eight weeks, we’ll be following five new 'leaders' who range in age from 24 to 50 years old. We were introduced to each tonight - right after we panted along with them during their fitness tests, of course.
For mum of four and professional singer Sarah, it’s her answer to what has been leading to her recent frustration that has us clapping in unison: “I’m just generally angry.” For shy truck driver John, it’s the honesty displayed in discussing his battle with depression.
Cork representative, salon owner and farmer Kathleen Hurley Mullins, had an especially compelling story. The mother of two stole viewers’ hearts after sharing the story of her sister Susan’s sudden passing due to ovarian cancer in 2020. Shortly after, Kathleen herself had her ovaries removed due to a benign cyst. Though the surgery was a success, it plunged her into early menopause, which she says shattered her confidence.
“I’ve tried to lose weight before and I get to a certain stage and everything stops. It's as if there’s something inside of me that feels I don’t deserve it,” the Carrignavar woman tells an emotional Katherine Thomas, who has returned to host this year. “I don’t want anything to stop me this time. Susan has given me a lifeline and I want to use it.” Cue teary eyes in every sitting room around the country.
Besides the expected additions of face masks and Covid tests, there will be another new change to the Operation Transformation setup this year. Gone are the days of stripping down to Lycra-style clothing for weight check-ins, as participants will now wear leisure clothing, such as leggings and t-shirts, instead.
While it’s a decision that’s been welcomed, RTÉ is still facing calls to decommission the show. Bodywhys, a non-profit organisation that supports people affected by eating disorders, released a statement this week asking producers to signpost support services on the show.
For those who will be following, Karl Henry has plenty of ad-break exercises and motivational lines in store. “Whether you’re one of the five or not,” he says early on, “today is the start of your wellness journey.”