Operation Transformation review: Cork farmer Kathleen to the fore in first episode

Operation Transformation is officially back and this year’s participants seem more motivated than ever before. Maybe it’s pandemic-induced boredom - or the desire for any bit of good news - but after just one episode, it feels like viewers will also be more enthralled this season.

Unlike other television shows, the effects of the pandemic might have worked to Operation Transformation’s benefit, making this year’s participants seem especially relatable. For the next eight weeks, we’ll be following five new 'leaders' who range in age from 24 to 50 years old. We were introduced to each tonight - right after we panted along with them during their fitness tests, of course.