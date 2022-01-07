Film Review: early sitcom splendour revisited in Being The Ricardos

"...Nicole Kidman is in terrific form as the brassy redhead with an instinctive gift for comedy..."
Film Review: early sitcom splendour revisited in Being The Ricardos

Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos

Fri, 07 Jan, 2022 - 15:00
Declan Burke

★★★★☆

In 1953, the I Love Lucy sitcom was drawing an audience of 60 million viewers per week. Being the Ricardos (15A) takes place over the course of a week that begins with the show’s star, Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman), being accused of membership of the Communist party, an allegation that threatens to torpedo her career. But while Lucille’s husband and co-star, Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), defends her staunchly, newspaper allegations of his infidelity are threatening to derail their marriage.

Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, this gripping behind-the-scenes drama proceeds against the backdrop of a normal week in the life of the I Love Lucy show, as Lucille and Desi thrash out their usual creative differences with co-stars William (JK Simmons) and Vivian (Nina Arianda), whilst also battling the writers’ room, led by producer Jess Oppenheimer (Tony Hale), who isn’t impressed with Lucille’s attempts to improve the script.

Not content with all that, Sorkin also shoehorns in a timely subplot dealing with the ‘infantilism’ of women on TV, both on-screen and in the writers’ room. The result is a fascinating and absorbing drama, with Kidman in terrific form as the brassy redhead with an instinctive gift for comedy, and she dovetails brilliantly with Bardem in the role of the suave playboy bedevilled by an alpha male complex.

JK Simmons, Tony Hale and Alia Shawkat shine in the supporting roles, and the recreated black-and-white scenes from I Love Lucy are an unexpected joy, with Kidman in outstanding form as she mimics the on-screen Lucille Ball.

(Amazon Prime)

More in this section

Doris Day property sale 79th Golden Globes will be a ‘private event’ and not live-streamed
Obit Peter Bogdanovich US film director Peter Bogdanovich dies aged 82
Jamie Dornan comments Jamie Dornan among eight to be honoured at Santa Barbara Film Festival
<p>A watercolour of the view in the south of France by the Prince of Wales (Richard Ivey/Prince’s Foundation/PA))</p>

Charles: Painting transports me into another dimension

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

PODCASTS >icon
Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices