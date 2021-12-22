Silent night: The best pyjamas to see you through the festive season

Although fleece onesies and fuzzy slippers have their place, bougie jim-jams make short work of those long winter nights. 
Silent night: The best pyjamas to see you through the festive season
Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

While indulging in swishy robes, decorative PJs and lounge-worthy slides, rest assured that responsibly sourced fabrics like organic cotton, bamboo and sustainable Irish linen add to the promise of a great night’s sleep. 

For the ultimate silent night in, check out these 10 ways to indulge your decadent side.

Luxury organic bamboo pyjamas €85 &amp; eye masks €20, ZZZANA
Luxury organic bamboo pyjamas €85 & eye masks €20, ZZZANA

1. Luxury organic bamboo pyjamas €85 & eye masks €20, ZZZANA 

Olivia Von Halle ‘Amaya’ sphinx robe, Brown Thomas, €410
Olivia Von Halle ‘Amaya’ sphinx robe, Brown Thomas, €410

2. Olivia Von Halle ‘Amaya’ sphinx robe, Brown Thomas, €410 

‘Odessa’ short sleeve pyjama set, Rixo, €199
‘Odessa’ short sleeve pyjama set, Rixo, €199

3. ‘Odessa’ short sleeve pyjama set, Rixo, €199 

‘Marta’ checkerboard long line robe, Rixo, €179
‘Marta’ checkerboard long line robe, Rixo, €179

4. ‘Marta’ checkerboard long line robe, Rixo, €179 

Responsible leopard print cotton pyjamas, Whistles, €115
Responsible leopard print cotton pyjamas, Whistles, €115

5. Responsible leopard print cotton pyjamas, Whistles, €115 

Organic cotton voile tribal flower pyjamas, Moon + Mellow, €190
Organic cotton voile tribal flower pyjamas, Moon + Mellow, €190

6. Organic cotton voile tribal flower pyjamas, Moon + Mellow, €190 

‘Amelia’ cotton silk robe, L.K.Bennett, €350
‘Amelia’ cotton silk robe, L.K.Bennett, €350

7. ‘Amelia’ cotton silk robe, L.K.Bennett, €350 

‘Becca’ black satin flats, L.K.Bennett, €175.
‘Becca’ black satin flats, L.K.Bennett, €175.

8. ‘Becca’ black satin flats, L.K.Bennett, €175 

Blissy mulberry silk eye mask, was €44.95, now €35.95
Blissy mulberry silk eye mask, was €44.95, now €35.95

9. Mulberry silk eye mask, Blissy, was €44.95; now €35.95 

The Conscious Collection ‘Daydream’ nightdress &amp; scrunchie gift set, BEO Sleep Well, €185
The Conscious Collection ‘Daydream’ nightdress & scrunchie gift set, BEO Sleep Well, €185

10. The Conscious Collection ‘Daydream’ sustainable Irish linen nightdress & scrunchie gift set, BEO Sleep Well, €185 

STYLE NOTES:

  • BAMBOO’s bragging rights are numerous: moisture-wicking, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-static and pesticide-free. Translated that means germ-free, odour-free and vegan. Did we mention it’s super soft too?
  • SILK’s skin-soothing reputation makes it the perfect choice for those with inflammatory conditions like dermatitis and eczema. It’s also a boon for eye masks in helping to reduce dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles.
  • ORGANIC COTTON uses 88% less water than conventional cotton; and is 80% rain-fed, making it eco-friendly. Look to fabrics bearing the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) - the strictest certification for organic materials on the market.
  • LINEN is thermoregulating, keeping you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Plus, it’s 100% biodegradable, becoming softer and more pliable with every wash. A truly seasonless choice.

Read More

Top 10 red carpet looks from 2021, from Daniel Craig to Angelina Jolie

More in this section

Our own correspondent: Arts/Culture writer Denise O'Donoghue's picks of the year  Our own correspondent: Arts/Culture writer Denise O'Donoghue's picks of the year 
PETER O'TOOLE, LAWRENCE OF ARABIA, 1962 Peter O’Toole: 'He wasn’t some faux plastic Paddy either, he was very Irish' 
10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci Phoebe Bridgers is in Ireland with boyfriend Paul Mescal and Twitter is having a grand time
<p>Keanu Reeves in The Matrix: Resurrections</p>

Film Review: Keanu Reeves reckons with reality once more in The Matrix: Resurrections

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

PODCASTS >icon
Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices