Silent night: The best pyjamas to see you through the festive season

While indulging in swishy robes, decorative PJs and lounge-worthy slides, rest assured that responsibly sourced fabrics like organic cotton, bamboo and sustainable Irish linen add to the promise of a great night’s sleep.
For the ultimate silent night in, check out these 10 ways to indulge your decadent side.
1. Luxury organic bamboo pyjamas €85 & eye masks €20, ZZZANA
2. Olivia Von Halle ‘Amaya’ sphinx robe, Brown Thomas, €410
3. ‘Odessa’ short sleeve pyjama set, Rixo, €199
4. ‘Marta’ checkerboard long line robe, Rixo, €179
5. Responsible leopard print cotton pyjamas, Whistles, €115
6. Organic cotton voile tribal flower pyjamas, Moon + Mellow, €190
7. ‘Amelia’ cotton silk robe, L.K.Bennett, €350
8. ‘Becca’ black satin flats, L.K.Bennett, €175
9. Mulberry silk eye mask, Blissy, was €44.95; now €35.95
10. The Conscious Collection ‘Daydream’ sustainable Irish linen nightdress & scrunchie gift set, BEO Sleep Well, €185
- BAMBOO’s bragging rights are numerous: moisture-wicking, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-static and pesticide-free. Translated that means germ-free, odour-free and vegan. Did we mention it’s super soft too?
- SILK’s skin-soothing reputation makes it the perfect choice for those with inflammatory conditions like dermatitis and eczema. It’s also a boon for eye masks in helping to reduce dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles.
- ORGANIC COTTON uses 88% less water than conventional cotton; and is 80% rain-fed, making it eco-friendly. Look to fabrics bearing the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) - the strictest certification for organic materials on the market.
- LINEN is thermoregulating, keeping you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Plus, it’s 100% biodegradable, becoming softer and more pliable with every wash. A truly seasonless choice.