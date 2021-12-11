Book review: You might cancel any holidays that you booked after reading this travel memoir

During the interminable lockdowns over the past two years, travel writing was something that either offered comfort or loss - searching it out for the hope of what would come again or mourning what had been taken away. After reading Fearghal O’Laigh’s memoir of a journey into the depths of the Amazon, though, you might be forgiven for cancelling any holidays that have been booked.

The joy of travelling is almost entirely absent across the 270 pages of The Ayahuasca Chronicles. Instead it’s a muddle of “gringo prices”, sleepless nights in busy, over-priced hotels, and frustration at getting caught in the tourist trap. Again and again and again. If O’Laigh is ‘in search of spiritual enlightenment’, as the subhead suggests, then he has failed to find it in his year of travelling in South America.

Everything that can go wrong does go wrong. His relationship with erstwhile love interest Tanzan breaks down into insipid spats, he loses his bank card, his passport is an issue in Bolivia, the likes of Lake Titicaca and the Amazon are besieged by tuk-tuks, noise, and pollution. He struggles to find good food, his vegetarian meals contain not-so-well-hidden traces of meat.

O’Laigh’s self-proclaimed good sense of direction has seemingly deserted him, as he often takes wrong paths, encounters the wrong type of people, and, really, it seems like he has a miserable time.

During a Pantanal wetlands safari, he takes issue with the guides’ behaviour of jumping out of the truck and grabbing the animals to show the paying onlookers. “Do you call that responsible tourism,” snipes the hypocritical O’Laigh, who adds: “I was disgusted by what I saw, and to think that my money was supporting this very behaviour drove me to despair.”

We never quite get the raison d’etre for O’Laigh’s travels, but he has tasted ayahuasca and he wants more of it. It’s a psychoactive brew whose central compound is DMT (dimethltryptamine), a synthetically produced drug that is sometimes smoked.

The Ayahuasca Chronicles: A Memoir by Fearghal O'Laigh

“Some call it a spiritual experience. Some even say it is God”, his masseur tells O’Laigh, who feels “privileged to be the bearer of such a precious message”.

He compares it to herbal tea (a ritual to many nowadays) and recalls his youth in Ireland, a nation dependent on drink: “Alcohol just happened to be the drug of choice for the government pushers.”

However, ayahuasca only crops up sporadically in The Ayahuasca Chronicles. After threatening violence against a waiter and continuing a journey to higher ground, O’Laigh comes across some donkeys, this particular area’s main form of transport. “I could see the sadness and despair welling in the donkey’s eyes,” he tells us, apparently without irony. “It must have been the plant spirits. They were making me more sensitive, more conscious and more empathetic. I was feeling the pain of others around me.”

There are strange recurring mini-storylines, like his roommate developing a microdosing product with wachuma, a powder made of cactus nectar with an apparently awful aftertaste (when O’Laigh takes some, he feels the “great release that is experienced from just letting it all go. Why do we feel the need to stay in control? To satisfy the ego.”) and the love story (?) with Tanzan; the oddest chapter of the book involves their encounter with a healing tree, an over-flirtatious driver, and a couple’s quarrel that ends with O’Laigh declaring: “On reflection she did start to see things from my perspective.” There are also myriad coincidental, symbolic encounters with hummingbirds. What could it all mean? A lot less than a journey of discovery might suggest.

There is little to recommend in The Ayahuasca Chronicles. Perhaps it offers insight into what it’s really like travelling around South America — though surely nobody could have as miserable a time as O’Laigh. You might need plenty of ayahuasca just to get through this memoir.