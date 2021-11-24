Get into the knitty gritty with ten woolly wears

Gone are the days of itchy jumpers and mothball filled cardigans.

Instead, designers are breathing new life into knitwear, making it instantly runway ready.

From chic cashmere loungewear to old granny-chic favourites, taking the cosy approach to dressing is very much in vogue.

Slouchy Turtle Neck at Lucy Nagle

Get The Look: Take the soft-to-touch slouchy approach to winter knitwear in the season’s favourite hue, as seen at Lucy Nagle.

Yellow Cardigan, €480, Shrimps

Ray Of Light: Embrace the trend of granny-chic in a lighting bolt of yellow, €480, Shrimps.

Cashmere Sweater, €259, Theo + George

Back To Basics: Stay cosy yet chic on dark winter days in a staple cashmere turtleneck, €259, Theo + George.

Softwool Dress, €169.90, Tommy Hilfiger

One And Done: The sweater dress is a look all of its own – pair with knee high boots and you’re good to go, €169.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

Donegal Tweed Baker Cap, €59, Magee 1866

Baker Girl: Don’t want to get into the knitty gritty of trends? Choose a tweed baker style hat for an easy transition, €59, Magee 1866.

Ribbed Pencil Skirt, €22.99, H&M

Tickled Pink: Add an extra layer of femininity to the pencil skirt in a powder pink soft knit, €22.99, H&M.

Cashmere Trousers, €175, Cos

Luxe Lounge: An upgrade to cashmere wide-leg trousers brings loungewear into the real world, €175.

Zipper Vest, €195, Ganni

Geek Chic: Perfect for winter layering, release your inner geek in an alpine motif sweater vest, €195, Ganni.