Fashion, food and self-care: the ultimate #ieStyle Christmas gift guide

Pandemic notwithstanding, 'tis the season to make spirits bright and spirit-brightening, folks, is not to be taken lightly.
With that we’ve compiled a list of yuletide goodies – little and large - that’ll provide a thrill of hope.
From retro roller skates and mindfulness flashcards to community-sourced gin and bougie pampering sets, prepare for some next-level inspiration.
Your festive gift-giving starts here.
Create your own hamper, Boutique Wines, €POA
Cheese board and mouse knives, Designist, €32.50
Sagaform’s classic mulled wine jug with a warmer, Chalk & Easel, €49.95
De'Longhi Scultura Pump espresso machine, Currys PC World, €249.99
Stillgarden Social Gin gift box, Stillgarden Distillery, €65
MIA five chocolate bar gift pack, Proudly Made in Africa (PMIA), €25
The Conscious Collection ‘Daydream’ nightdress & scrunchie gift set, BEO Sleep Well, €185
Badly Made Books A5 100% recycled notebook - Robert's Cove, Faerly, €19
Jo Browne ‘Pamper Night in a Basket’, Meadows & Byrne, €164
Valentina aroma diffuser, Boots, €40
Lambswool throw green mix with blue tartan, John Hanly, €99.95
Cornflower blue linen pyjama set, Loom Irish Linen, €165
Bofin Weaves handwoven ‘Céann Rábhar’ Irish wool scarf, The Garden Gate Inishbofin, €50
Eco-friendly wine bottle and tumbler set, Ecoset, €60
Hanna's Bees gift pack, Ardkeen, €55
Botanopia plant germination plates, Designist, €15
All You Need Is Less by Vicki Vrint, Industry & Co, €22.50
Kids GROWbox, Grow It Yourself, €19.99
Merino luxury wool check scarf, John Hanly, €50.36
‘Alison’ headband, Emily Jean Atelier, €68
Leko and Leko bog oak cufflinks, Gifted from Ireland, €45
The sequin cuff sweater, Lucy Nagle, €100
M&S Collection soft touch ‘Believe’ slogan crew neck jumper, M&S, €28
‘Dolly’ unisex sweater, Jill & Gill, €100
Gold filled double hoops, MoMuse, €65
lululemon tank top, €58; leggings, €118, Brown Thomas
Closca foldable loop helmet, Brown Thomas, €70
'Every Body is Beautiful' t-shirt, Peachylean, €35
The Nature of Things ‘Don’t Stress’ aromatherapy gift set, Ecostore, €43.99
Flowstate Botanical yoga mat, Flowstate, €145
Impala Skate ‘Cynthia Floral’ quad roller skates, Brown Thomas, €130
Kiehl’s Holiday Collection Super Multi-Corrective Cream 50 ml, €65; Ultra Facial Cream 50 ml, €31, Kiehl’s
Origins ‘Merry Masks’ Our 5 Best Mask Minis, Boots, €30
Braun Series 9 9390cc electric shaver, clean & charge station and leather case, Boots, was €599.99; now €299.99
Marrakech unisex intense eau de parfum 50 ml, Samui, €65
YSL Rouge Pur Couture Holiday Collector lipstick, Brown Thomas, €36
Jubilant pine and patchouli festive bauble, Molton Brown, €18
Charlotte’s Beauty Dreams & Secrets, Charlotte Tilbury, €185
