Weekly Quiz: Paddywhackery, Abba and herds of wild Pokémon

If you can't see the quiz below, go here.
Correct answers at the bottom - no peeking until the results screen!
If you can't see the quiz below, go here.
Correct answers at the bottom - no peeking until the results screen!
Answers: 1: 40 years; 2: "Gobbledegook"; 3: Pikachu; 4: Technological University for the South East; 5: Jonathan Van Ness; 6: Aladdin; 7: Netflix; 8: Protective "wand" bollards; 9: Kenny Beats; 10: Roy Keane
Sign up for Scene & Heard, our dynamic weekly arts and culture newsletter curated by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.
Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.Sign up