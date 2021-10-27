Winter is coming - get the long coats out

"This season, designers have gone back to basics giving us classic silhouettes with a twist"
Winter is coming - get the long coats out

A guest is seen wearing a yellow coat and white suit outside of Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Donell Woodson/Getty Images)

Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns

Winter is the season where style is defined by what we wear on the outside rather then in. This season, designers have gone back to basics giving us classic silhouettes with a twist. 

Think longline coats in bright colours that are sure to make a style statement. For a cosy vibe ankle grazing duvet coats or fun furs have you covered.

Get The Look

Be inspired by New York street style where bright colours lend well to creating a warm winter look.

Faux Fur Coat, €895, Shrimps
Faux Fur Coat, €895, Shrimps

Get Cosy: Channel your inner Margot Tenenbaum in a ‘70s inspired faux fur coat, €895, Shrimps.

Check Coat, €349.90, Tommy Hilfiger
Check Coat, €349.90, Tommy Hilfiger

Winter Check: Wrap up warm in earthy burnt orange tones, €349.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

Red Coat, €380, MaxCo Runway at Arnotts
Red Coat, €380, MaxCo Runway at Arnotts

Red Alert: Add vibrancy to your winter style in statement red, €380, MaxCo Runway at Arnotts.

Camouflage Coat, €2,550, Balenciaga at BT
Camouflage Coat, €2,550, Balenciaga at BT

Hide And Seek: Don’t expect to be incognito in this street style ready camo coat, €2,550, Balenciaga at Brown Thomas.

Houndstooth Coat, €1175, Magee 1866
Houndstooth Coat, €1175, Magee 1866

Call The Hounds: Classic monochrome always looks chic in a houndstooth print, €1,175, Magee 1866.

Quilted Coat, €150, Cos
Quilted Coat, €150, Cos

Duvet Day: A slim-lined quilted coat gives you all the warmth you need without the bulk, €150, Cos.

Oversized Trench, €79.95, Zara
Oversized Trench, €79.95, Zara

In The Trenches: An oversized trench coat will keep you dancing in the rain, €79.95, Zara.

Aviator Coat, €113, River Island
Aviator Coat, €113, River Island

Sky’s The Limit: Fly high in the fashion stakes with a leather style aviator jacket, €113, River Island.

Puffa Jacket, €49.95, Zalando
Puffa Jacket, €49.95, Zalando

Powder Puff: Brighten up those cold days while keeping warm in a pastel puffa, €49.95, Pieces at Zalando.

More in this section

The Hunter Foundation dinner  An Evening with Sir David Attenborough HBO commissions fourth series of Succession
14 ways to be the best-dressed wedding guest 14 ways to be the best-dressed wedding guest
Cork Opera House on Mos Def cancellation: We will not accept or tolerate our staff being abused Cork Opera House on Mos Def cancellation: We will not accept or tolerate our staff being abused
Winter is coming - get the long coats out

Dune: Part Two is officially happening with a release date in 2023

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices