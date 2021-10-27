14 ways to be the best-dressed wedding guest

After a year and a half of Covid, the furlough on fashion has been lifted and the invitations to get dressed up are out.
Whether you’re a friend with more dash than cash or a mother-of-the-bride looking to mark the occasion with something special, we’ve got the frocks you’ll vow to wear beyond the big day.
Raise a glass and cheers to celebrating in style! We’ve got 14 ways to RSVP to being the best dressed guest below.
1. Frisottino and georgette dress, Marina Rinaldi, €749
2. Caroline Kilkenny ‘Amore’ high neck midi dress, Arnotts, €285
3. Autograph floral blouson sleeve midi waisted dress, M&S, €110
4. Pleated cape sleeve maxi dress, COS, €125
5. ‘Gish’ gold lame tie neck dress, L.K.Bennett, €405
6. Printed belt midi dress, & Other Stories, €99
7. 'Amelia' dress, Louise Kennedy, €1,795
8. ‘Gigi’ silk maxi dress, Lisou, €645
9. Helen McAlinden ‘Beau’ dress, Arnotts, €310
10. Fee G square neck star maxi dress, Arnotts, €260
11. Pleated long sleeve dress, Marella, €209
12. ‘Vinnie’ jersey tweed trim shift dress, L.K.Bennett, €270
13. Iris & Ink ‘Cezanne’ tiered floral-print chiffon maxi dress, The Outnet, €272
14. Limited Edition ‘Storm’ floral silk belted dress, Whistles, €429
- MOTHER OF THE BRIDE: Find out what your daughter (-in-law’s) vision is for the big day and be sure to complement - not compete.
- FIT COMES FIRST: Understand what first suits your shape. When in doubt, enlist the help of a seamstress who can expertly customise a dress from off-the-rack.
- DECODE THE DRESS CODE: Not sure what to wear? Think floor-length frocks or elegant trouser suits for black tie; knee-length, midi styles or chic jumpsuits for cocktail; day dresses or co-ordinating separates for semi-formal.
- WEATHER PERMITTING: Think beyond the dress in terms of a coat or cape, tights and other winter accessories. Even indoor weddings include time spent outside: photos outside the church, travelling between venues. Be prepared.