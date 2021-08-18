Big and billowy: 11 ways to rock puffy sleeves

Prone to exaggeration? You’ll love a bit of this.
Big and billowy is the order of the season

Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Inspiration:

Remember when we all vowed to wear ball gowns to the supermarket when pandemic restrictions lifted? 

Might I interest you in one of these over-the-top delights? Delicate yet voluminous, boasting billowy sleeves, soufflé-light fabrics, and modest square necks; I like to call them fairytale frocks redefined. 

Pair with Nike Air Jordan sneakers or Gucci tread boots and consider yourself a de facto style queen. Note: Prince Charming and tiara sold separately. 

Should you need to augment your fashion credentials, we’ve got eleven go-to gúnas below.

Get the Look:

The ‘Baby’ gingham puff dress, Selkie, €244.95
The Outnet, was €191, now €79
Made in Tomboy ‘Claire’ balloon-sleeve denim shirt dress, The Outnet, was €191; now €79 

&amp; Other Stories, €79
Buttoned ruffle midi dress, & Other Stories, €79 

Net-a-Porter, was €211, now €107.50
Ganni leopard print organic cotton poplin midi dress, Net-a-Porter, was €211; now €107.50 

Floral print off-the-shoulder midi dress, COS, €89
Floral print off-the-shoulder midi dress, COS, €89 

Scotch &amp; Soda, was €139.95, now €69.98
Voluminous printed organic cotton dress, Scotch & Soda, was €139.95; now €69.98 

COS, €89
Floral print off-the-shoulder midi dress, COS, €89 

Selkie, €229.95
The buttercream gingham ‘Royal Puff’ dress, Selkie, €229.95 

Alice &amp; Olivia, €490
‘Rowen’ square neck midi dress, Alice & Olivia, €490 

Matches Fashion, €290
Self-Portrait puff-sleeve checked taffeta mini dress, Matches Fashion, €290 

Selkie, €212.95
The ‘Nirvana’ day dress, Selkie, €212.95 

Style Notes:

  • Offset froufrou sleeves with caged monk sandals or colourful Birkenstocks.
  • Exercise volume control with pared back grooming – a mid-part bun or choppy bob and barely-there makeup.
  • Oodles of fabric requires a less is more approach to accessories. Think: big sleeves = simple bag and minimal jewellery.
  • Straighter silhouettes allow for belt options and more opportunity to create new shapes.

