Hey, petal. Try on one of these for size.
Bloomin' lovely: ten ways to wear summer florals

Rooted in bold colours, and stemming from distinctive patterns: florals are always in full bloom

Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 06:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

Florals are more of a hardy perennial than a fleeting trend. 

Jungle fronds, Marimekko blooms, bold botanicals and darling buds are in season whatever the weather. 

Good news; given our fickle clime. We need something to distract us from Mother Nature’s mood swings, after all. 

Let’s get this garden party started then with eleven ways to look bloomin’ lovely.

GET THE LOOK

1. ‘Hunter’ dress, Stine Goya, €240 

2. Loeffler Randall heels, Zalando, €385 

3. Second Female vest, Zalando, €145 

4. Hayley Menzies 'Dream in Colour' silk maxi shirt dress, Samui, was €530; now €375 

5. ‘Laide’ African print summer maxi dress, Öfuurë, €102.95 

6. Maxi shopper bag, Mango, was €69.99; now €49.99 

7. Adidas by Stella McCartney ‘Treino’ scuba sneakers, The Outnet, were €246; now €123 

8. Printed crepe trousers, Ganni, €155 

9. ‘Carli’ dress, Stine Goya, €320 

10. Marimekko hat, Zalando, €135 

11. Hofmann Copenhagen ‘Berenice’ dress, Zalando, was €355; now €212.95 

STYLE NOTES:

  • For extra wear time, choose a darker print to segue into trans-seasonal weather.
  • We love Second Female’s floral gilet (€145). Its contrast borders create structure to offset its darling buds. Perfect with jeans or shorts and sandals.
  • Wear Stine Goya’s mini shirt dress open as a shacket over trousers for daywear duties.
  • Rule of thumb for dressing well: Minimise with a dense print; accentuate with a larger print. Done.

How B*Witched returned from '90s girl-band obscurity to take over TikTok

