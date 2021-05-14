Are you 'Reeling in the Years'? Grab your bingo card and make a game of it

Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 12:21
Mike McGrath Bryan

Sunday night's installment of headline-flicking recap show Reeling in the Years brings us squarely into 2015 — the jaws of the austerity period.

And if you're not put off by the twin horrors of recalling the recession-turned-depression, and your own personal ageing into the timeframe of Reeling in the Years, there's a very good way for you, and your friends and family, to make things a little more interesting.

Bingo.

Ringo: Music Bingo is the brainchild of Cork writer/entertainer Ronan Leonard, and, in pre-pandemic times, involved the classic game of bingo, but with song intro, along themed rounds, like decades, telly themes, etc.

The principle is much the same here — sign up from the link in the tweet, tune in to Reeling in the Years, Sunday night, at 8.30pm on RTÉ One or RTÉPlayer, and get checking from the sheets you're sent.

Perfect for staving off thoughts of how the foundations of several, current social and economic crises, including housing, healthcare, and public services, were laid during the 2010s under the banner of 'recovery'.

