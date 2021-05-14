Are you 'Reeling in the Years'? Grab your bingo card and make a game of it

Sunday night's installment of headline-flicking recap show Reeling in the Years brings us squarely into 2015 — the jaws of the austerity period.

And if you're not put off by the twin horrors of recalling the recession-turned-depression, and your own personal ageing into the timeframe of Reeling in the Years, there's a very good way for you, and your friends and family, to make things a little more interesting.