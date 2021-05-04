The age of Eta Aquariids: meteor shower peaks tonight and tomorrow

If you're given to a bit of stargazing, tonight might be your lucky night.
The Eta Aquariids is an annual meteor shower that runs from April 19 to May 28 every year, as the earth passes through the dust of debris left by the famous Halley's Comet - and astronomers are saying it's the peak time to catch a shooting star.
Anna Ross, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, in the UK, told the PA news agency: “As both the Earth and Halley’s Comet have elliptical orbits around the Sun, these two intersect twice per year.
“This causes not only the Eta Aquariids but also the Orionids meteor shower in October.”
Astronomy Ireland's David Moore has said there'll be 10-20 shooting stars per hour, and the best time to keep a watch out is after midnight.
American space agency NASA says of Halley's Comet and the resultant star-shower: "This comet was last viewable from Earth in 1986 and won’t be visible again until the middle of 2061.
“The annual Eta Aquariid meteor shower gets its name because the radiant — or direction of origin — of the meteors appears to come from the constellation Aquarius.”