The age of Eta Aquariids: meteor shower peaks tonight and tomorrow

It could be your chance to see a shooting star
The age of Eta Aquariids: meteor shower peaks tonight and tomorrow

Meteors and star trails during the Perseid meteor shower seen from near Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, as the Earth flies through a cloud of cometary dust creating a spectacular display of celestial fireworks.

Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 13:39
Mike McGrath-Bryan - additional reporting Nilima Marshall, PA Science Reporter

If you're given to a bit of stargazing, tonight might be your lucky night.

The Eta Aquariids is an annual meteor shower that runs from April 19 to May 28 every year, as the earth passes through the dust of debris left by the famous Halley's Comet - and astronomers are saying it's the peak time to catch a shooting star. 

Anna Ross, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, in the UK, told the PA news agency: “As both the Earth and Halley’s Comet have elliptical orbits around the Sun, these two intersect twice per year.

“This causes not only the Eta Aquariids but also the Orionids meteor shower in October.”

Astronomy Ireland's David Moore has said there'll be 10-20 shooting stars per hour, and the best time to keep a watch out is after midnight.

American space agency NASA says of Halley's Comet and the resultant star-shower: "This comet was last viewable from Earth in 1986 and won’t be visible again until the middle of 2061.

“The annual Eta Aquariid meteor shower gets its name because the radiant — or direction of origin — of the meteors appears to come from the constellation Aquarius.”

Read More

And also with you: the 'May the 4th' Star Wars phenomenon explained

More in this section

As happy as a pig in... Éire — Peppa Pig comes to Ireland As happy as a pig in... Éire — Peppa Pig comes to Ireland
And also with you: the 'May the 4th' Star Wars phenomenon explained And also with you: the 'May the 4th' Star Wars phenomenon explained
dbab08a9-d1d2-4871-88e4-2095aca61b16.jpg Emily In Paris begins production on second series
The age of Eta Aquariids: meteor shower peaks tonight and tomorrow

Cork-based author secures six-figure publishing deal for her debut novel 

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices