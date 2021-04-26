Cork Midsummer Festival to go ahead with mix of online and live events 

Covid may have scuppered most of last year's Cork Midsummer Festival, but the 2021 event is set to go ahead, with a mixture of live and streamed events.

A programme launched today reveals details of 40 works, with a particularly strong streamed-theatre strand.

Plans have also been put in place for a number of restriction-compliant live events, with various outdoor sites around the city replacing the theatres whose doors look set to remain closed for the next few months.

After last year's rollercoaster ride of planning and cancellations, festival director Lorraine Maye was delighted to launch a programme that will have a strong presence in the city this year.

"Whether online or on your doorstep, the festival, our arts partners, participating artists and companies are thrilled to be meeting audiences in June through this imaginative programme of unmissable events,” she said.

Marie Mullen will appear in the world premiere of Landmark Productions' The Saviour by Deirdre Kinahan, at Cork Midsummer Festival. Picture: Patrick Redmond

One of the streamed premieres is a take on A Ghost in the Throat, the widely-acclaimed book by Cork-based Doireann Ní Ghríofa; a collaboration with filmmaker, Tadhg O'Sullivan, and composer, Linda Buckley, will have the Clare-born author reading excerpts of the book from the stage of the Everyman theatre.

Outdoor venues include Elizabeth Fort off Barrack Street, and the Port of Cork area behind the Custom House.

The latter venue will host a piece entitled Birdie, where the 15 audience members will wear 'silent disco'-style individual headphones for a show built around the life of Kate ‘Birdie’ Conway, a soprano from Cork who was also heavily involved in Cumann na mBan during the War of Independence.

Doireann Ni Ghriofa will read from A Ghost In The Throat. Picture: Brid O'Donovan

Other highlights include:

Tobi Omoteso: The Nigerian-Irish breakdancer hosts a hip-hop event at Elizabeth Fort, featuring music, dancing and street art involving a number of artists. (Live and online)

A Lullaby for the City: Cork composer John O'Brien will bring his 17-piece orchestra to various spots around the city and suburbs to perform a lullaby that has been composed to provide comfort in these difficult times.

To The Lighthouse: Virginia Woolf's novel from 1927 about a family's summer sojourn to the Isle of Skye gets a modern stage adaptation courtesy of Marina Carr. (Online)

The Saviour: Marie Mullen stars in the premiere of Deirdre Kinahan's play. (Online)

Art Gifts: If somebody you know would like a personal performance outside their house, this allows you to sort it via an app. Options include music, dance, circus, and spoken word, and it's all for free. (Live)

Tickets for the online events are on sale now from corkmidsummer.com. Tickets for the remainder of the programme will go on sale on May 24.