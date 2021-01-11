Pet Corner: Do you have the time and money to become a dog owner?

The ISPCA has some questions for you to ask yourself before you take on the responsibility
Owning a dog can cost as much as €2,500 per year. Picture: iStock

Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 06:00
Denise O’Donoghue

Do you have what it takes to be a dog owner for at least a decade? Many people have opened their homes to pets since March but there are some who don’t fully realise the consequences of having a dog at home when they return to workplaces, hopefully in the near future.

In its guidelines, the ISPCA suggests prospective owners should consider the following questions: Do I want a puppy/dog? Can I afford it? Am I ready for a long-term commitment? Do I have an outdoor space or access to an outdoor area? Do I have time to walk and play? Can I provide my dog with enough attention and love so they don’t get lonely or bored? Do I have time and patience to train and socialise my dog? Will someone be able to mind my dog in case of an emergency? Can I leave my dog somewhere when I go on holiday?

If you’ve answered yes to all of those questions, you might be ready to own a dog. However, there are some things to keep in mind. Owning a dog can be expensive. The ISPCA estimates it can cost as much as €2,500 per year to responsibly care for your dog, depending on the size and breed. Food alone can cost over €600 per year and insurance should be considered too: the ISPCA says on average insurance costs dog owners €250 per year.

The dog’s size and breed is worth considering too. All dogs have their own unique personalities and some breeds are well known for certain characteristics. Generally, a dog or puppy’s temperament is down to their genetic makeup, their early life experience, and their environment. You should take into account your lifestyle and what breed of dog would fit in with it, for example, whether your home is better suited to a small, medium or large dog and if you have the time to bring a dog to a groomer often or frequently brush their coat.

It is also worth being aware of health problems associated with some breeds. Did you know Labradors are particularly prone to becoming overweight? Obesity is linked to major health issues and premature death among dogs and labs need vigorous exercise daily and the correct food portions to combat this risk.

If you’ve carefully thought about it and decided a dog is right for you and you’re right for a dog, then you should first consider adopting a dog. Look at your closest rescue centres or reputable animal welfare organisations where you’ll find different breeds of dogs and lots of puppies in need of a loving home.

Learner Dad: Preparing your children for the death of a beloved pet

