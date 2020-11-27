What one change would make a positive difference to students' college experience?

Workload

"Lecturers give more weekly work than would have been given previously, between previously recorded lectures and tutorials. A more balanced amount would be helpful." (Third year, female)

"More time to actually learn content instead of just constantly powering ahead." (First year, male)

"It’s stressful – [you’re] simply unable to keep up with course content while finding time to study and submit for test deadlines. There’s rarely time for relaxation and switching off."(Second year, male)

Boundaries

"My lecturers are posting lectures when not scheduled to and even [at] the weekend. It’s so overwhelming. I do biomedical science which is very demanding but it’s absolutely horrible this year in regard to the timetable. Despite me loving the course I’ve considered dropping out." (Second year, female)

"No notifications, emails or announcements from lecturers after 6pm. Getting emails at 1am from lectures makes me feel I’m at college 24 hours a day." (Third year, female)

Connecting in-person

"Access to college library (with social distancing) for a few hours a day by booking time slots." (Second year, female)

"Have a small study bubble where some lectures are given in small groups/pods. So there’s more proactive and face-to-face learning." (Third year, female)

"I feel third-level students have been abandoned in regard to Covid-19 planning. I went from the incredibly stressful LC2020 fiasco to a really lonely, dismal college experience. I feel almost jealous of second-level students – they're in school fulltime engaging with others and able to ask questions and engage in real-time." (First year, female)

"Being able to go for coffee with my college friends." (Post-grad, female)

"Some on-campus classes. I’m a first-year student and I’ve yet to have any classes on campus in my college. I know nobody from my area going [there] and it has been really hard to make new friends. I’m paying for accommodation to hold a room I’m not currently utilising, but can’t risk giving it up when we don’t know what’s happening next year." (First year, female)

"Being able to go out with classmates to a pub or even just to the park without worrying about breaking restrictions." (First year, male)

Motivation

"I’m stuck in my room all day trying to work and I’ve no motivation. I feel getting to my college library would really help me. I’d be able to see other classmates while socially distancing and my room would become a place of rest again." (Fourth year, female)

"Synchronous lectures, we currently only have recorded lectures and I find it’s difficult to be motivated to watch them." (Third year, female)

"A mentor, someone to hold me accountable for getting work done and not procrastinating." (Second year, female)

"I’m very easily distracted. When lectures are pre-recorded I pause them and go on social media and have a habit of doing it without even realising. It’d be much better if we had live lectures that I couldn't pause and with the camera on would be better for interaction." (Fourth year, male)

Digital access

"Better internet connection." (Third year, female)

"More reliable WiFi." (Third year, male)

"I just pray my WiFi and laptop situation can be sorted before my exams because I have orals coming up and meetings with tutors." (Second year, female)

Remote learning

"Less time on screens – [it] makes me tired and unproductive." (Fourth year, female)

"Being able to be more comfortable asking questions online." (Third year, female)

"Improved lecturer capability and familiarity with online lecturing and communication software." (Post-grad, male)

"Staying that long in front of a screen is giving me serious migraines and impacting my sleep." (Third year, female)

"More group work in which we’re paired with our friends. I find group work fun and interactive, it cheers me up on gloomy days at home behind the computer watching boring lectures." (Third year, female)

Being home

"Try and get out of the house more as I’m spending every hour of every day in the house." (Fourth year, male)

"Moving out of my family home and into student accommodation to meet new people and be surrounded by people who can relate to my struggles." (First year, female)

"People understanding that during this lockdown most college students are stuck at home more or less 24/7." (First year, female)

"Fewer assignments. It’s much harder being a fulltime student at home. I currently have more than 25 assignments due from September until mid-December. It’s physically impossible to complete." (Third year, female)

Finances

"A reduction in college fees. Currently working part-time while in full-time masters – essentially teaching myself all the content is putting additional strain on my mental and physical wellbeing." (Post-grad, female)

"If I didn’t have to worry about finding €3,000 for college fees when I’m out of work and can’t get part-time work." (Third year, female)

"Paying less fees ... [we’re] not on campus so not using heating, water, other facilities, so why do we still have to pay full college fees?" (Second year, female)

"Some sort of support payment for fulltime students who live at home who don’t qualify for SUSI. I’m 21 years old. I can’t get a part-time job with over 23 hours of college a week." (Third year, female)

Mental health

"Going into class would help my mental health. I feel I take in more information when I'm in a lecture/class." (Fourth year, male)

"Lecturers to respond faster, guides to cope while isolating, free Zoom counselling for full-time students, debt support or a hotline for students to ring for financial advice." (Post-grad, female)

"More mental health supports – I’m seriously struggling and feel so lonely I can’t make friends." (First year, female)

Getting on with it

"I don’t think colleges can really do much more than they already have – maybe more opportunities to connect with classmates by offering more online societies and clubs." (First year, female)

"I’m really enjoying it! It’s the best it can be with the circumstances." (Second year, male)

"I have found my mental health better than it normally is with college and I'm further ahead with college work. I find I'm not leaving the house enough though." (Fourth year, female)

"There’s a bigger problem at the moment than our college experience. We as college students just need to get on with it." (Second year, male)