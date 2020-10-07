Big girl's blouse: get collared up and comfy for the new season

When it comes to making a statement this season make sure you’re collared up.
Choose from Peter Pan to pussy bow to puritan for FROW approval.
Look to preppy over-sized collars popping over knits at Victoria Beckham to the street style set where they are taking the trend to the extreme.
Remember bigger is stylishly better.
Take the street style approach to layering where the Peter Pan collar took centre stage under autumn knits as seen on influencer Maria Barteczko (above).
€65, coming soon to Heidi Higgins.If you’re having commitment issues to the big collar trend then this attachable collar is the accessory for you,
€27.99, Blue Vanilla at New Look.Channel your inner elder stateswoman with a pussy bow alternative to making a statement,