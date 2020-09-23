Check mate: square off your wardrobe for the autumn season

‘Tis the season for check.
From heritage tartan to classic houndstooth, check has become the ubiquitous print for the autumn season. Take the bold approach as seen at Dior to Miu Miu where big windowpane style took centre stage.
Can’t choose a favourite? Not to worry: clashing plaid with gingham is runway-approved.
Zara.Make a checked pinafore dress a staple in your wardrobe. Slip over a big collar blouse for preppy vibes, €39.95,
H&M.Revive the effortless style of ‘90s grunge with an oversized ruffled plaid dress, €17.99,