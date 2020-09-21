Quick and easy dinner: Darina's soda bread pizza

Homemade pizza in 45 minutes. Dreams really do come true
Darina's soda bread pizza is a speedy and very welcome addition to the midweek meal plan.

Monday, September 21, 2020 - 13:30 PM

I can't tell you how many times this soda bread pizza base has come to the rescue when I needed to whip up a dish of something filling and delicious in no time at all. It can be as simple as a topping of grated mature Cheddar cheese or halved, well-seasoned cherry tomatoes. 

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

  • 450g plain white flour, plus extra for kneading and rolling
  • 1 level tsp bicarbonate of soda
  • 1 level tsp sea salt
  • extra virgin olive oil, for brushing
  • ½  to 1 tbsp chopped rosemary
  • 50g chorizo, sliced
  • 350g homemade tomato sauce or chopped fresh or tinned tomatoes mixed with seasonings/spices
  • 8 bocconcini, halved
  • 15g Parmesan cheese, grated

Method

Fully preheat the oven to 230C/gas mark 8.

Sift the flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt into a large bowl. Make a well in the centre. Pour in 375ml of the buttermilk and, using one hand, mix in the flour from the sides of the bowl. Mix to a softish, not too wet and sticky consistency, adding more buttermilk if necessary. When it all comes together, turn out the dough onto a floured board, knead lightly for a few seconds, tidy it up and flip it over. 

Brush a roasting tin, approx. 31 x 23 x 5cm, with olive oil. Roll out the dough lightly to fit the tin and sprinkle with rosemary. Scatter the sliced chorizo evenly over the surface. spread a layer of tomato sauce over the chorizo and arrange some halved bocconcini on top. Sprinkle over the Parmesan. 

Transfer the tray to the fully preheated oven on a low rack and bake for an initial 15 minutes. Then reduce the heat to 200C/gas mark 6 and bake for a further 20-25 minutes or until the dough is cooked and it's golden and bubbly on top. 

Serve with a good green salad. 

Recipe from One Pot Feeds All by Darina Allen and published by Kyle Books.

