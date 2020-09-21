Quick and easy dinner: Darina's soda bread pizza

I can't tell you how many times this soda bread pizza base has come to the rescue when I needed to whip up a dish of something filling and delicious in no time at all. It can be as simple as a topping of grated mature Cheddar cheese or halved, well-seasoned cherry tomatoes.

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

450g plain white flour, plus extra for kneading and rolling

1 level tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 level tsp sea salt

extra virgin olive oil, for brushing

½ to 1 tbsp chopped rosemary

50g chorizo, sliced

350g homemade tomato sauce or chopped fresh or tinned tomatoes mixed with seasonings/spices

8 bocconcini, halved

15g Parmesan cheese, grated

Method

Fully preheat the oven to 230C/gas mark 8.

Sift the flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt into a large bowl. Make a well in the centre. Pour in 375ml of the buttermilk and, using one hand, mix in the flour from the sides of the bowl. Mix to a softish, not too wet and sticky consistency, adding more buttermilk if necessary. When it all comes together, turn out the dough onto a floured board, knead lightly for a few seconds, tidy it up and flip it over.

Brush a roasting tin, approx. 31 x 23 x 5cm, with olive oil. Roll out the dough lightly to fit the tin and sprinkle with rosemary. Scatter the sliced chorizo evenly over the surface. spread a layer of tomato sauce over the chorizo and arrange some halved bocconcini on top. Sprinkle over the Parmesan.

Transfer the tray to the fully preheated oven on a low rack and bake for an initial 15 minutes. Then reduce the heat to 200C/gas mark 6 and bake for a further 20-25 minutes or until the dough is cooked and it's golden and bubbly on top.

Serve with a good green salad.

Recipe from One Pot Feeds All by Darina Allen and published by Kyle Books.