Album reviews: Impressive new offerings from Sharon Van Etten and Sigrid 

Sharon Van Etten spent lockdown in the manicured hellscape of exurban Los Angeles, hemmed in by forest fires and by Donald Trump’s ever more bizarre pronouncements regarding Covid. From that time of anxiety, disquiet and contemplation she has returned with her most complete and powerful record yet – a suite of haunted dirges that serve as showcase both for her expressively baroque voice and for music that builds and builds, from angst to dizzying catharsis.

But if We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong is in some ways about the here and now, she is also, at moments, gazing toward the rear-view mirror. Van Etten has been speaking about a controlling early relationship in which her partner sought to stymie her musical ambitions (he didn’t like her sharing her private thoughts via the medium of bleak indie-rock) and how she had to learn and grow in order to leave behind that time and that person.

With past and present colliding, the ominousness is at times breathtaking – on opener Darkness Falling she seems to tap the same climate anxiety that has fuelled recent work by the Weather Station with the observation “I’m looking at our grass / I’m struggling for words…” Yet there is hope and wisdom along with layers of pain. And the LP punches through triumphantly into the light on Mistakes, a swooping pop song that sounds like Lana Del Rey: the Nick Cave Years and which culminates in the crushingly catchy chorus, “Even when I make mistake…”

Van Etten has had a cult audience for many years now. But We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong has the potential to bring her to another level of acclaim. And for Irish fans there is further good news, with live dates upcoming in Cork and Dublin in June. With this album in her back pocket, it promises to be a return to the stage to cherish.

Sigrid

How To Let Go

★★★★☆

As a outdoorsy kid growing up in small town Norway, pop star Sigrid adored Coldplay – and in particular the Chris Martin-does-Sigur Rós ballad Clocks. She returns to that childhood love on her second LP, with songs that blend dynamic beats with guitars that will remind Coldplay fans of their favourite Martin.

Not that How To Let Go is as cobbled together as that sounds. Mirror is a celebration of individuality in a world that encourages conformity (and was inspired by an internet backlash that claimed Sigrid’s jeans-and-tee style was a record label contrivance).

And on in It Gets Dark she goes full pop Radiohead, with cloud-bursting chorus and ripping guitars. There’s even the 21st century equivalent of an 1980s power-ballad as she teams up with Bring Me The Horizon for Bad Life – which casts Sigrid and BMTH’s Oliver Sykes as a TikTok era Bonnie Tyler and Meat Loaf.