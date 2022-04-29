Album review: WE by Arcade Fire includes a cameo from Peter Gabriel

★★★★☆

Even great bands produce a dud eventually and for Arcade Fire 2017’s Everything Now was the record where they finally blotted their copybook.

As reintroduction to Arcade Fire’s highly-strung alternative pop, it wasn’t terrible. The problem lay with its message: that the world is controlled by faceless corporations and that, with our addiction to devices, we’re all at risk of information overload.

Because while the group seemed to think they were ripping a blindfold off the masses, this was merely a rehashing of a sentiment already perfectly adequacy conveyed by Radiohead, with OK Computer, and U2 with Zoo TV and 'Even Better Than The Real Thing'. When you’re 20 years behind Bono, you know something has gone amiss.

Having suffered a figurative bloodied nose, Arcade Fire now return to tick off another cliche with their sixth record WE.

This is “back to basics” Arcade Fire — their version, in a way, of U2’s All That You Can’t Leave Behind.

Of course trying to recover your mojo is a massive potential banana skin for musicians with a hefty back catalogue. But if Arcade Fire don’t always successfully locate the pomp and stomp of their 2005 debut Funeral, they give it their everything.

Springsteen, a long time Arcade Fire reference, is one of the inspirations they drew on during recording sessions in New Orleans, Texas, and New England (with Radiohead regular Nigel Godrich).

They also look back to the prog-rock lustre of their 2010 masterpiece The Suburbs LP, borrowing its gimmick of tracks with linked titles — 'Age of Anxiety I' and 'Age of Anxiety II', for instance — and of binding the music up in a sort of onrushing angst.

When it comes together, it is exhilarating. Pianos and a rhythm that pings like an anxious heartbeat introduce 'Age of Anxiety I', as singer Win Butler delivers the ponderous line “It’s an age of doubt/ I’ll doubt we’ll ever figure it out”.

From there the momentum builds and builds towards the centre-cannot-hold majesty that is an Arcade Fire speciality.

Arcade Fire will never top sneaking in David Bowie for a low-key cameo on 2013’s Reflektor. They have, however, reached once more back to the 1980s by having Peter Gabriel sing on 'Unconditional II (Race and Religion)', a majestic electro affair like New Orders’s 'The Perfect Kiss' with a social conscience.

It’s the best thing on WE — and it is perhaps not a coincidence it is one of the rare moments where Arcade Fire seem unconcerned with recapturing ancient glories and just forge ahead, ferociously and fearlessly.