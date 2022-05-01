5 Things for the Week Ahead: The Staircase, new art,  and a fiddle festival

Plus, John Cooper Clarke plays Cyprus Avenue
Colin Firth heads up The Staircase on NOW TV.

Sun, 01 May, 2022 - 21:00
Eoghan O’Sullivan

1. | festival | 

Baltimore Fiddle Festival 

May 5-8 

Having begun in 1992, the fiddle fair returns to the West Cork village after a two-year hiatus. The programme features concerts, sessions, workshops, walking tours, exhibitions, and film screenings, with Paddy Glackin, Kevin Burke, Donal Lunny, and Brendan Mulvihill among the Irish talent, with international artists including the Norwegian Guro Kvifte Nesheim and Scottish four-piece RANT.

fiddlefair.com 

2. | exhibition | 

C L O S E R 

Lavit Gallery, Wandesford Quay, Cork; May 5-28 

Curated by Janice Hough, C L O S E R brings together selected artworks by Backwater studio members which resonate with physical, spiritual, communal, and environmental states. Artists featured include Rachel Daly, Angela Gilmour, Sean Hanrahan, Joseph Heffernan, Claire Murphy, Ailbhe Ní Bhriain, Natasha Pike, Ciara Rodgers, Pádraig Spillane and Izabela Szczutkowska.

3. | tv | 

The Staircase 

Sky Atlantic/Now from Thursday, May 5 

Based on the 2004 true-crime docuseries of the same name, The Staircase features a big-name cast, including Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Sophie Turner, and Michael Stuhlbarg. Firth plays writer Michael Peterson, who, in December 2001, calls to report his wife Kathleen has fallen down the stairs in their mansion and died. But is Peterson actually the killer? We get three episodes on Thursday and then the rest of the nine-episode series drops weekly.

4. | live music | 

John Cooper Clarke 

Cyprus Avenue, Cork, May 5 

Everyone's favourite punk poet, Clarke returns to Cork for the I Wanna Be Yours tour, his brilliant autobiography that came out during lockdown. Expect pieces from the book as well as his usual musings, off the wall chat, riffs, gags, and wicked humour.

Doors 7pm, tickets €30 

5. | cinema | 

The Worst Person in the World 

Triskel Christchurch, Tobin St, Cork 

Back by popular demand, this coming-of-age tale set in Oslo (the third in director Justin Trier's Oslo trilogy) was nominated for Oscars, is beloved by all who have seen it so far, and is simply irresistible. Catch it while you can.

Screenings: 1.30pm Sunday, 5.30pm Monday-Thursday

