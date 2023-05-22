Solving the recycling riddle: Everything you need to know about your bins

SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE
Clarke says hard-to-recycle packaging includes anything considered complex to recycle. “Products made from multiple materials usually fall into this bracket [because] these materials need to be separated in order to be recycled. Examples are toothbrushes, pens, medicine blister packs, beauty products/packaging, such as those with pumps/caps.”
- Aqua Optima Water Filters
- Babybel — all forms of Babybel packaging
- Confectionery (sponsored by Nestle) – any brand of chocolate/sweet wrappers
- Fairy Dishwasher Tablets packaging
- RB Hygiene Home – dishwashing/cleaning/fragrance flexible packaging
All — apart from RB Hygiene Home – are accepting new public locations.
TerraCycle has also launched its ‘paid-for zero waste box’ recycling solution in Ireland.
These boxes let you recycle items like beauty products/packaging, coffee pods, contact lenses, crisp/snack packets, toothbrushes, and toothpaste tubes.
- https://www.mywaste.ie/ - it includes an A-Z waste disposal guide.