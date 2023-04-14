Natural Health: I'm well, but there are days when all I want to do is crawl back into bed

I’m exhausted in the morning, even after a good night’s sleep. There are days when all I want to do is crawl back into bed. I’m otherwise well. What would you suggest?

While I can mention some tips and tricks to support energy levels, without knowing more details I would suggest that you do see a doctor to run a panel of tests if you haven’t already done so. In particular, it is wise to check your ferritin (iron stores), thyroid markers, and hormone levels.

Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) is one of the most common underlying conditions where extreme fatigue occurs with no apparent cause. The thyroid gland, the adrenals, and the sex hormones are all important glandular systems for both mental and physical wellbeing.

If you find that your thyroid markers, hormone levels, and ferritin are all looking good, then there are a number of herbal options that you might like to consider for an energy boost. The ginseng family is a popular remedy for extreme fatigue, however, it is important that you choose the right type of ginseng for your specific symptoms.

Part of the beauty of herbal teas is the fact that the process of preparing and drinking the tea is an exercise in relaxation and self-care in itself

If feelings of being overwhelmed and significant stress load are contributing factors, then you might like to try Siberian ginseng or even Ashwagandha root.

If you are physically exhausted and feeling like you have absolutely run out of steam no matter how healthy your diet and lifestyle, then you might like to try Korean (Panax ginseng).

Siberian ginseng, (Eleutherococcus senticosus), is an adaptogenic herb that has a gentle supportive action, improving energy levels as well as supporting the immune system.

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera), sometimes referred to as Indian ginseng, is another adaptogenic herb, typically recommended for emotional exhaustion and overwhelm.

Korean ginseng is often recommended for physical exhaustion and to boost libido. It is considered to enhance physical performance and improve endurance.

This type of ginseng is known as warming or ‘yang’ in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).

Besides the ginsengs, you might like to consider a herbal tea. While we often think of herbal teas as simple, they can be very powerful in their action.

One of my favourite simple herbs for exhaustion and adrenal fatigue — particularly when stressed and overwhelmed — is liquorice root. It contains glycosides, which are essential for the relief of adrenal exhaustion and muscular fatigue, as well as natural cortisone, which is nourishing for the adrenals.

To make a herbal infusion using dried liquorice root, simply add a teaspoon of the root per cup of water and steep for as long as you like.

You can also re-infuse the same dried root three or four times throughout the day for additional cups. It does get quite sweet on standing, so can also help to stave off sugar cravings which often appear when we are low on energy.

NOTE: Do not take large quantities of liquorice tea if you have been diagnosed with high blood pressure or heart disease.

I stubbed my big toenail a few months ago. A large section of it has since turned opaque but it’s not painful. Is there anything I can do to nourish the nail or is it simply a matter of letting the damaged part grow out?

The short answer is yes, you will have to wait this one out!

A simple thing you can do while you wait is to massage a cream or salve rich in vitamin E into the nail and cuticle. You can even use a vitamin E capsule — simply pierce the capsule with a needle and squeeze the contents onto the damaged nail.