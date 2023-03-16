How to make Guinness stew, soda bread, bacon and cabbage and Irish coffee

Method

Cover the bacon in cold water in a large pot and bring slowly to the boil. If the bacon is very salty there will be a white froth on top of the water, in which case it is preferable to discard the water and start again.

Cover with hot water and the lid of the pot and simmer until almost cooked, allowing 20 minutes for every 2.2kg (1lb).

Meanwhile, trim the outer leaves of the cabbage and cut it into quarters, removing the core. Discard the core and outer leaves. Slice the cabbage across the grain into thin shreds.

If necessary, wash it quickly in cold water. About 20 minutes before the end of cooking the bacon, add the shredded cabbage to the water in which the bacon is boiling.

Stir, cover and continue to boil gently until both the cabbage and bacon are cooked — about 1¾ hours.

Lift the bacon onto a plate and remove the rind if you like. When the bacon is fully cooked it will peel off easily.

Strain the cabbage and discard the water (or, if it’s not too salty, save it for soup).

Add a generous lump of butter to the cabbage. Season with lots of ground pepper; it’s unlikely to need more salt, but add some if necessary.