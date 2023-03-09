Forget the bowl of shamrock: here are 12 ways to wear green this Paddy's season

There’s something special about green. From its multiple iterations to long-held associations with Ireland, the colour’s fresh and vibrant reputation is legendary.
Said to reflect harmony, luck and hope, this season’s spirited shades of Kelly, Erin and Shamrock hold equal sway with the more cerebral Clover and Emerald.
Why not channel that energy for 2023 with a mid-season style reset? We’ve got a dozen ways to give your closet the green light.
1. ‘Suri’ silk chiffon gown, Jenny Packham, €POA available for pre-order
2. Layered pleated midi skirt, COS, €89
3. Textured cropped wool jacket, Boden, €110
4. ‘Greta’ pumps, Vamsko, €249
5. Crossbody bag, Zara, €29.95
6. Cecilie Bahnsen ‘Fang’ midi dress, Brown Thomas, €1,490
7. Enamel Copenhagen ‘Enora’ hoops, Itsome, €110
8. Wool and cashmere V-neck sweater, Massimo Dutti, €59.95
9. Mélange ribbed midi dress, COS, €115
10. Bell sleeve maxi dress, Paisie, €166.91
11. Organic Mulberry silk layered frilled shirt, & Other Stories, €149
12. Belted corduroy jumpsuit, & Other Stories, €129
- NEUTRALS: Pair a lush green skirt with a clarifying white shirt for a sharp, optic feel. Incorporate a light grey jacket or coat for balance.
- BRIGHTS: Master colour clashing by using one of the following: purple, cobalt or magenta with camel and bright green.
- PASTELS: Energetic green takes on a calmer tone in the presence of pale pink, coral or baby blue.
- HEAD-TO-TOE: Anchor a deep green dress (we love COS’s knit melange midi) with classic black accessories for low-key luxe.