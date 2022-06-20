Bargain Hunter: IKEA's summer sale, half-price trainers and a patio heater for less than €60

There's more garden furniture and clothing offers in this week's Bargain Hunter
Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 02:00
Nicole Glennon

IKEA’s summer sale 

The Swedish giant’s summer sale is now on — with discounts of up to 50% off across furniture, baby & children, lighting, and textiles. Give your bedroom a refresh with the HEMNES chest of 3 drawers in black-brown, €99, down from €125, or the chest of 8 drawers, €199, down from €279. Or treat yourself to a new rug, the LANGSTED low pile rug in beige is just €29, down from €60. A word of warning — with a number of products we looked at, only one colour was reduced, with other colours full price. Prices valid June 13 to August 31 or while stock lasts. Visit ikea.com.

Summer nights

Aldi Solar Rustic Festoon Lights
Aldi Solar Rustic Festoon Lights

A whole new range of garden furniture and accessories landed in Aldi stores yesterday. The €59.99 sun loungers are durable, waterproof, and even UV-resistant, so they're made to last — as are the sightly pricer rocking sun loungers (€79.99). Create a magical ambience in your garden space this summer with the Solar Ivy String Lights (€9.99) or the Solar Rustic Festoon Lights (€11.99). And keep warm long after the sun sets with Aldi's Patio Heater €59.99 — perfect for those late-night pinot-fuelled chats.

The Poco Outlet 

POCO Slimmer jeans
POCO Slimmer jeans

If you’ve been lusting after a pair of jeans from Pippa O’Connor Ormond's POCO line for some time, you’ll be happy to hear the brand has recently launched its own outlet store that offers some decent savings. The ‘Slimmer’ jeans are a mid-rise, skinny fit that give the appearance of lifting the bum and are available in a range of shades including black and dark blue. This staple wardrobe essential is available for €70 in the outlet, a €40 saving on the recommended retail price of €110. Available in sizes 6–16, with regular, short and long leg variations. See pocooutlet.com.

Run with it

Women's Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 BARGAIN HUNTER
Women's Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 BARGAIN HUNTER

JD's summer sale is now on, with great discounts to be had on footwear like the Fila Disruptor II Women's trainer, down from €100 to €50, available in sizes 3 - 9. If you're on the lookout for a decent running shoe, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 is a good bit and is currently reduced from €120 to €70 in the sale. Sizes 3 - 8.5 are available. Brands in the offer include Nike, Crocs, UGG, Vans, Converse, Levi, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Kelin. Shop online at jdsports.ie.

Bargain Hunter: IKEA's summer sale, half-price trainers and a patio heater for less than €60

