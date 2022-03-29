How to make the perfect Irish apple cake and the common mistakes to avoid

No fancy equipment needed

An apple cake is a fuss-free endeavour, so this is not a reason to haul your cake mixer out of its hiding spot in the press. The dough for apple cake is pressed onto plate or a tin and dolloped on top meaning that there is very little you can do wrong at all, really.

Eating apples only please

For ease and also because this is what my Granny said, only eating apples go in apple cake. They keep their shape and require less sugar than cooking apples, and provide some much needed texture in the cake.

Don't stick with one fruit

Once you've made this cake, the fruit-filled world is your oyster. In autumn, go wild and use blackberries as well as apples, in summer utilise stone fruit like peaches or plums. In winter, I like to use tinned fruit like peaches, pineapple or when I'm feeling particularly excitable, a tin of fruit cocktail.

Spice is always nice

Clove, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla are all very good friends with apples, so add a smidge of your favourite to make your apple cake your own.

Go square for ease

If you are making a double batch (highly recommended), I suggest making it in a brownie tin or small roasting tin - that way when it is perfectly cooled you can slice into squares.