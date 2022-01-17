Blue Monday: Cheer yourself up with a chocolate cake that is ready in minutes

On the most depressing day of the year, treat yourself to a delicious microwave mug cake that is ready to eat in under five minutes 
Blue Monday: Cheer yourself up with a chocolate cake that is ready in minutes

This cake is indulgent, easy and super delicious.

Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 07:28
Ciara McDonnell

Two minute mug cake

Cheer yourself up in two minutes flat with this delicious chocolate cake for one

Two minute mug cake

Servings

1

Preparation Time

2 mins

Cooking Time

2 mins

Total Time

4 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 4 tbsp flour

  • 4 tbsp brown sugar

  • 2 tbsp cocoa powder

  • ½ tsp baking powder

  • 1 tbsp flavourless oil like vegetable

  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

  • 1 tbsp dark chocolate, finely chopped

  • To serve:

  • Raspberries (optional)

Method

  1. In a microwave-safe large mug mix all the ingredients except the chocolate and raspberries until combined. 

  2. Fold in the chocolate. 

  3. Microwave on high for 90 seconds to 120 seconds, checking at 90 seconds and every ten seconds thereafter. 

  4. Allow to cool for one minute before topping with raspberries and digging in. 

    Tip: Use the largest mug that you have to avoid overspill. If you don't like chocolate you can omit the cocoa and add an extra two tablespoons of flour and any extra flavourings you enjoy. 

Read More

How to make the perfect chocolate cake and the common mistakes to avoid

More in this section

Cork International Film Festival: Five highlights for Thursday Cork International Film Festival: Five highlights for Thursday
Sex, Love & Goop review: Gwyneth Paltrow, a wok brush and Wolverine claws on Netflix  Sex, Love & Goop review: Gwyneth Paltrow, a wok brush and Wolverine claws on Netflix 
Season free: 10 ways to wear kaftans Season free: 10 ways to wear kaftans
<p>Ella O'Donoghue Concannon.  </p>

'All eyes were on me': Teenage farmer Ella on gender equality in farming

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest


In the Kitchen with

ieFoodLogo   Video Series

Join Darina Allen in her home kitchen as she shows us how to make her famous Ballymaloe mince pies. You'll have enough mincemeat left over to gift to friends and family over the Christmas season, and mince pies that can be frozen and reheated for guests over the festive period.

Join Darina Allen in her home kitchen as she shows us how to make her famous Ballymaloe mince pies.

Watch Here
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices