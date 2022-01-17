Blue Monday: Cheer yourself up with a chocolate cake that is ready in minutes

Two minute mug cake
Cheer yourself up in two minutes flat with this delicious chocolate cake for one
Servings1
Preparation Time 2 mins
Cooking Time 2 mins
Total Time 4 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
4 tbsp flour
4 tbsp brown sugar
2 tbsp cocoa powder
½ tsp baking powder
1 tbsp flavourless oil like vegetable
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tbsp dark chocolate, finely chopped
To serve:
Raspberries (optional)
Method
In a microwave-safe large mug mix all the ingredients except the chocolate and raspberries until combined.
Fold in the chocolate.
Microwave on high for 90 seconds to 120 seconds, checking at 90 seconds and every ten seconds thereafter.
Allow to cool for one minute before topping with raspberries and digging in.
Tip: Use the largest mug that you have to avoid overspill. If you don't like chocolate you can omit the cocoa and add an extra two tablespoons of flour and any extra flavourings you enjoy.
