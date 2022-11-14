Vicky was always aware of her integrity, writing in her book of how she considered refusing an honorary doctorate from the University of Limerick because of her unease about a possible encounter with the university’s then chancellor, former health minister Mary Harney, who had presided over the original outsourcing of smear testing in Ireland.



Ms Harney later wrote to her saying she would be unable to attend the conferring as she had to attend meetings in Brussels, putting Vicky’s concerns to rest. Ms Harney added that she could not remember a time in the recent past when the entire population had felt more empowered by the actions and voice of one woman.



Vicky had an impressive intellect, and the enviable skill of being able to distill complicated scientific and medical information for the layperson, something I experienced first hand when she generously took the time to chat to me for an article about Pembro — the drug that she credited with prolonging her life — shortly after she had been hospitalised with an infection.

As she sat down with a cup of tea on the other end of the line, she patiently talked me through the treatment and its effects. She didn’t sugarcoat the impact of her campaigning either. When I asked her how she kept going, she said she felt compelled to help those who did not have the wherewithal to take on what she had.



“People are contacting me the whole time so I know there are a huge number of people out there who couldn’t do this, they don’t know where to start, they don’t know what to do,” she said.



“Reading people’s stories and knowing that they are relying on you to help them, it’s hard. But still she didn’t turn away. She faced her own fears, while taking on the worries of others.



She was the warrior the women of Ireland needed to stand up and fight for them, the formidable, fierce, and defiant leader who taught us to embrace our anger and who so eloquently voiced our hurt, pain, and frustration.



For that, she will be forever loved and never forgotten.