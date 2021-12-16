This festive twist on a chocolate martini will be our go-to Christmas cocktail

And three other cocktails that will be making an appearance in our homes this festive season 
Festive Chocolate Martini from The Courtyard at Carton House.

Thu, 16 Dec, 2021

There is no better way to add some extra cheer to Christmas day - or the days leading up to it - than with a festive cocktail.  

While tried and tested old reliables are always a great idea, we consulted top drinks experts to find out what they will be serving over the next two weeks and the results are very delicious indeed. 

From a fizzy drink inspired by a war to a festive take on a Pisco Sour, read on for some recipes to whet your appetite. As for us? We'll be taking up residence in front of the fire, sipping this chocolate martini while making a dent in a box of Roses. 

Festive chocolate martini

Created by the mixologists at the Courtyard Bar at Carton House.

Servings

1

Preparation Time

5 mins

Total Time

5 mins

Course

Side

Ingredients

  • 50ml vodka 

  • 15ml Amaretto 

  • 25ml chocolate liquor 

  • 10ml double cream 

  • 2 teaspoons chocolate powder

  • 100g melted milk chocolate        

  • 50g hazelnuts 

  • To garnish – piece of chocolate

Method

  1. Ensure that the glass is pre-chilled prior to making the cocktail. A martini glass with a wide rim is ideal.

  2. On a flat plate, pour the melted milk chocolate and add the hazelnuts, crushed. Place the glass into the mixture so that it coats the rim. Leave aside for the chocolate and nut mix to set.

  3. In a cocktail shaker, mix together the vodka, amaretto, chocolate liquor, cream and chocolate powder.

  4. Shake vigorously to ensure the cocktail is fully blended.

  5. Strain from the cocktail shaker into the coated glass and garnish with a chocolate piece.

French 75

recipe by:Leslie Williams

The French 75 cocktail dates from the golden age of cocktails and is named for the 75mm Howitzer Field Guns used by the French Army during WWI - like the Howitzer this packs a punch

Servings

1

Preparation Time

5 mins

Total Time

5 mins

Course

Side

Ingredients

  • Lemon

  • Bertha’s Revenge Navy Strength Gin

  • Sugar Syrup (equal parts sugar and water)

  • Champagne (or Cava)

Method

  1. Cut a thin slice of lemon peel and remove the white pith to create a ‘lemon twist’ and add to a Coup glass (or a glass of your choice).

  2. Squeeze half the lemon into a cocktail shaker (approx. 25ml), add 25ml of Sugar Syrup, 50ml Bertha’s Revenge Navy Strength Gin (or use 60ml of standard strength gin of your choice).

  3. Shake over ice, strain into your glass and add Champagne/Cava until it reaches the brim of your Coup glass. If using a larger glass add approx. 60ml Champagne (or to taste). Sláinte.

Cinnamon Maple Pisco Sour

This grown-up drink was created by mixologist Eoin McCaffrey at Zampas Bar & Restaurant, the Hard Rock Hotel Dublin.

Servings

1

Preparation Time

5 mins

Total Time

5 mins

Course

Side

Ingredients

  • 50ml pisco

  • 25ml lemon juice

  • 20ml maple syrup

  • 15ml egg white

  • Dash of angostura bitters

  • Sprinkled with cinnamon to garnish

  • Ice cubes

Method

  1. Add the pisco, lemon juice, maple syrup and egg white to a cocktail shaker.

  2. The shaker is filled with ice cubes and shaken vigorously to thoroughly mix the ingredients and froth the egg whites.

  3. This is double strained into a chilled glass and finished with a dash angostura bitters and a sprinkle of cinnamon to garnish. Perfect for a festive tipple!

Fota Christmas cocktail

This take on a caramel latte is a festive cocktail from the Amber Lounge at Fota Island Resort.

Servings

1

Preparation Time

5 mins

Total Time

5 mins

Course

Side

Ingredients

  • 35ml vodka

  • 30ml Baileys

  • 25ml espresso coffee

  • 50ml salted caramel sauce

  • Ice cubes

  • Garnish - Cocoa powder and edible glitter

  • Optional – Christmas stencils

Method

  1. Prepare the espresso coffee beforehand and let it chill. That will help to make your drink colder and taste even better.

  2. Put the vodka of your choice, Baileys, cooled espresso and caramel sauce with ice cubes into a cocktail shaker.

  3. Pour into a martini glass, straining the liquid from the ice.

  4. For the garnish, get creative and use edible glitter and cocoa powder to sieve on top of your drink. For extra brownie points, sieve through a festive stencil. 

Spreading the cheer: The best drinks options for all Christmas occasions

