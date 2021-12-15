Having a bad day? Watch this Panna Otter teach her cub how to swim in Cork city 

Chris Moody from Save Our Bride Otters captured the footage of the newest additions to the otters of Cork city
Having a bad day? Watch this Panna Otter teach her cub how to swim in Cork city 

Mammy otter on the hunt earlier this week. Picture: Chris Moody

Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 10:15
Ciara McDonnell

A family of otters were swimming up a storm in Cork on Tuesday, as a Mammy took her cubs to the water to show them how to swim and hunt. 

Save Our Bride Otters aims to bring attention to the plight of otters living in the city.

The otters that live near the River Bride in Blackpool are the Pana Otters, native to Cork city, according to Paddy Sleeman, a spokesperson for Save Our Bride Otters.

Yesterday, Chris Moody celebrated the new family of the Bride yesterday with this gorgeous video. 

"Eurasian otter mammies do all the work," he said. "Raising the cubs and teaching them to swim and catch prey. From the looks of it, lessons have only just begun."

Read More

A bear landscape: Tom Breathnach takes a trip of a lifetime to magical Manitoba

More in this section

Sex, Love & Goop review: Gwyneth Paltrow, a wok brush and Wolverine claws on Netflix  Sex, Love & Goop review: Gwyneth Paltrow, a wok brush and Wolverine claws on Netflix 
Season free: 10 ways to wear kaftans Season free: 10 ways to wear kaftans
Acute psoriasis on elbows is an autoimmune incurable dermatological skin disease. Large red, inflamed, flaky rash on the knees. The Skin Nerd: What exactly is psoriasis?
<p>The Dance, left, and Disco Pigs, right, are among today's offerings at the Cork International Film Fest.</p>

Cork International Film Festival: Five highlights for Thursday

READ NOW

Latest

HaH
Send a special message, and a
festive Irish Examiner eCard, to the people you love this Christmas. 

Send Here


In the Kitchen with

ieFoodLogo   Video Series

Join Darina Allen in her home kitchen as she shows us how to make her famous Ballymaloe mince pies. You'll have enough mincemeat left over to gift to friends and family over the Christmas season, and mince pies that can be frozen and reheated for guests over the festive period.

Join Darina Allen in her home kitchen as she shows us how to make her famous Ballymaloe mince pies.

Watch Here
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices