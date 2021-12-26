An epic leftover sandwich and two other ways to use up that Christmas spiced beef 

Growing up in Cork, spiced beef has always been a feature of the Christmas dinner table along with turkey and ham. My mother would always prepare it the day before as it is best enjoyed served cold and thinly sliced.

This makes it a great addition as something that can be done ahead rather than adding to the stress of Christmas Day cooking. Traditionally it was known to be boiled in stout, but I have yet to try it. A simple pot and some boiling water are all you really need. Leave it to cool, covered, until ready to use.